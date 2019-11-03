What Is EPAM Systems, Inc.'s (NYSE:EPAM) Share Price Doing?

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), which is in the it business, and is based in United States, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$199 and falling to the lows of US$170. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether EPAM Systems's current trading price of US$177 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at EPAM Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in EPAM Systems?

According to my valuation model, EPAM Systems seems to be fairly priced at around 0.36% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy EPAM Systems today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $176.79, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because EPAM Systems’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will EPAM Systems generate?

NYSE:EPAM Past and Future Earnings, November 3rd 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. EPAM Systems’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 81%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in EPAM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EPAM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

