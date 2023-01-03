Epazz, Inc.'s (OTC: EPAZ) BoxesOS™v. 3.0 Software Uses Drones And Blockchain To Help Farmers Improve Crop Yields, Agriculture Revenue

Naples, FL --News Direct-- RazorPitch EPAZ

Epazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ) is a company that offers investors a special way to become directly involved in a solution for the global food shortage crisis identified by the WHO, climate change, and the need to raise the output of crops in agriculture. All of this is accomplished with drones, proprietary software, and blockchain technology. The result is tokenization of agricultural fields, financial support for farmers, and a smarter sustained solution for cryptocurrency production. All of this is done at a profit from a Company also in the real estate, digital asset and web-based software industries with a end-market that includes Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and higher education institutions.

Scientists predict an intensification of global food shortages in 2023, with factors including climate change, fertilizer shortages and man-made wheat shortfalls due to war in the Ukraine. Some 135 million people in 53 countries, according to the World Food Programme (WFP), are facing the food crisis. The World Health Organization (WHO) also sees a worldwide food 2023 shortfall. Alternative agricultural energy solutions such as solar-powered tractors are in their infancy.

Epazz, Inc.'s (OTC: EPAZ) proprietary software BoxesOS™v. 3.0 applies drone and blockchain technology to help farmers raise crop yields and predict future crop production. This in turn means greater food production and agricultural revenue with the new data creating financial security for farmers.

For investors seeking climate change-related technology investments at a potential profit, Epazz, Inc.'s (OTC: EPAZ) technology integration offers a solution to monetize crop production and meet the food crises head on.

Here's how it works:

Epazz’s proprietary CryObo Technology enables farmers to raise capital at future terms via anticipation of future crop yields periodically through ZenaDrone Aerial data and blockchain-enabling accurate forecasts of future crop production.

The drone scans the field and records the accurate and actual health of the crops. In turn, farms can then project the future harvest and Epazz’s CryObo software data can then permit farmers to sell the future harvest of the crops.

This solution offers a win-win for farmers, crop production and investors alike. By using accurate drone and blockchain data, farmers can then sell in advance the crops they are raising.

Epazz will enable farmers to tokenize their crops and earn extra capital. With the help of the unmanned ZenaDrone 1000 technology, Epazz’s CryObo software will also use solar power to create sustainable Bitcoin mining and NFT tokens for farmland tokenization.

Story continues

All of this enables farm owners, plantation associations and agricultural business investors to meet general market demand -- and offset growing food shortages. It creates sustainable energy sources by creating a cooling technology to control the underground servers’ temperature, the Company says.

“We are exploring new sources of revenue for CryObo technology using drones and blockchain technology," says Shaun Passley, Ph. D., CEO and Chairman, of Epazz, Inc. He adds that Epazz is integrating its ZenaDrone technology with the CryObo tokenization system to expand access to farm investing.

Epazz, Inc. is a cloud-based software company, which is focused on customized cloud applications to a multiple-revenue stream of small to midsize businesses, government agencies, higher education and agricultural producers.

CONCLUSION

Epazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ) is a company that offers investors a special way to become directly involved in a solution for the global food shortage crisis identified by the WHO, climate change, and the need to raise the output of crops in agriculture. All of this is accomplished with drones, proprietary software, and blockchain technology. The result is tokenization of agricultural fields, financial support for farmers, and a smarter sustained solution for cryptocurrency production. All of this is done at a profit from a Company also in the real estate, digital asset and web-based software industries with a end-market that includes Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and higher education institutions.

Razorpitch Inc. is a marketing communications and investor relations firm serving private, pre-IPO, and public companies. RazorPitch specializes in corporate, investor, and stakeholder communications, with a primary focus on sponsored media. Our goal is to raise visibility, expand awareness, and increase value. To learn more, visit RazorPitch.com.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, assumptions of future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. RazorPitch is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. RazorPitch is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. RazorPitch authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, and editorial content. RazorPitch has been compensated three thousand five hundred dollars per month by EPAZ to produce and syndicate this content. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and webs are expected to read the full disclaimers and financial disclosure statement that can be found on our website.

Contact Details

RazorPitch

Mark McKelvie

+1 585-301-7700

Mark@RazorPitch.com

Company Website

http://razorpitch.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/epazz-inc-s-otc-epaz-boxesosv-3-0-software-uses-drones-and-blockchain-to-help-farmers-improve-crop-yields-agriculture-revenue-642603965