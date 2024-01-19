EPCC hosts ‘Sun City Portfolio Day’ to help future artists

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nearly 400 visual art students from different school districts including El Paso, Socorro and Ysleta, along with the El Paso Community College (EPCC), had the opportunity to meet and present their art portfolios to 19 colleges and universities from across the nation on Sun City Art Portfolio Day held Thursday, Jan. 18 at the EPCC Administrative Services Center.

Marina Suarez, left, an art student at Bel Air High School, has her charcoal and chalk drawings critiqued by Cleo Arevalo, Assistant Professor of Art at EPCC Northwest Campus.

Alyssa Mancilla, a senior at Ysleta High School, holds her ceramic vase made of fired red clay Thursday at the EPCC Salute to the Arts Student Portfolio Day.

Diana Calderon, an art student at Coronado High School took two of her art pieces to be viewed at the Salute to the Arts Student Portfolio Day Thursday at EPCC.

Liliana Vasquez, left, an art student at the Valle Verde Early College High School shows her work to Ricky Armendariz, right, a professor of art at UT-San Antonio School of Art and Lauri Garcia Jones, UTSA admissions counselor during the 5th annual Salute to the Arts student portfolio day Thursday at EPCC.

According to EPCC, the 5th annual event was created to promote artistic talent in the region and provide high school and EPCC students with opportunities to showcase their artwork to potential colleges and universities in one place without having to travel outside the city.

Students could potentially be offered a scholarship from participating colleges and universities, according to EPCC.

