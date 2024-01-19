EPCC hosts ‘Sun City Portfolio Day’ to help future artists
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nearly 400 visual art students from different school districts including El Paso, Socorro and Ysleta, along with the El Paso Community College (EPCC), had the opportunity to meet and present their art portfolios to 19 colleges and universities from across the nation on Sun City Art Portfolio Day held Thursday, Jan. 18 at the EPCC Administrative Services Center.
According to EPCC, the 5th annual event was created to promote artistic talent in the region and provide high school and EPCC students with opportunities to showcase their artwork to potential colleges and universities in one place without having to travel outside the city.
Students could potentially be offered a scholarship from participating colleges and universities, according to EPCC.
