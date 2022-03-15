EPCHS Talent Show Aims At Suicide Prevention

EVERGREEN PARK, IL – Many of Evergreen Park Community High School’s talented students will amaze the crowd at the school’s annual talent show set for 7 p.m. on Friday, March 18 in EPCHS’ Marshall G. Batho Auditorium.

The talent show, organized by the school’s National Honor Society, will include 13 acts from members of the EPCHS community and will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which has a mission to “save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.” The annual show will return in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Highlights of the show include the EPCHS varsity dance team that took 6th place in state this year, junior Julianna Black and her techno spoons and Xarles “Chaz” Barnes, who has been referred to as a “human calculator” due to his mystifying multiplying. The duo of William Woods-Mackie and Diego Toledo will perform melting faces with drums and guitar.

Tickets for the show will be $4 presale the week of March 14-18 and $5 at the door. All profits will support AFSP.

The full EPCHS Talent Show Lineup (order may change):

- Rosebud Summers, John Solis, Theresa Brady, Erin Wade and Anastasia Shaw: Singing/Dancing

- Matthias Davis: Singing

- Julianna Black: Techno Spoons

- Brandon Martinez: Rapping

- Rosebud Summers: Dancing

- Calumet College of St. Joseph Dance Team (coached by EPCHS Dance Team Coach Marion Castillo)

- Xarles “Chaz” Barnes: Mystifying Multiplying

- Jessica Simmons: Singing

- Michael Corona (EPCHS Class Of 2020)

- William Woods-Mackie and Diego Toledo: Drums/Guitar Face-Melting Jam

- Sheridan Stiles: Singing

- EPCHS Varsity Dance Team

- Leland Rodriguez and Joe Duffy: Drumzzzzz

