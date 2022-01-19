EPCHS Teachers 'Get Physical' In New Sports Complex

EVERGREEN PARK, IL – Evergreen Park Community High School veered a bit from tradition during its Teachers Institute Day on Friday, Jan, 14. Half of the day was spent at the new EPCHS Sports Complex aimed at health and wellness, which meant a day of exercise and friendly athletic competitions among many of the teachers.

While students had a day off from school to mark the end of the first semester, teachers competed in basketball, kickball, volleyball and used a golf simulator to promote physical wellness. Spin classes were offered by Beverly Ride On and CORE Fitness & Physical Therapy held exercising classes throughout the day as well.

“I had a blast,” said Mike Thomas, EPCHS division chair for science and physical education. “And my body might take a day or two to recover.”

Division chairs suggested a health and wellness day be offered in addition to the workshops that are typically held on Teachers Institute days due to the challenges staff members have faced in the nearly two years since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

EPCHS Principal Bill Sanderson and other administrators worked with CORE Fitness & Physical Therapy to put together a day filled with health and wellness options.

“The feedback from the staff was awesome,” Sanderson said. “They were able to just relax and have a few hours of fun.”

Thomas agreed.

“I think this was a perfect way to get staff together to enjoy some fun times after the last year or two has brought so much stress,” he said.

Sanderson said based on the positive feedback, he believes “it is something that we would do again.”

~ Contributed by EPCHS

This article originally appeared on the Evergreen Park Patch