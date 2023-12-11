EPCOT debuts night show ‘Luminous The Symphony of Us’, new gardens

It’s been almost a week since EPCOT debuted a new nighttime show and unveiled a new area at Walt Disney World.

The “Luminous The Symphony of Us” spectacular brings people and cultures together through versions of iconic Disney songs.

Guests can gather around the World Showcase Lagoon to see the dazzling display of fireworks, fountains, lights and music.

Two original songs were written for the show: “Heartbeat Symphony” and “Beating of Our Hearts.”

Guests visiting EPCOT can enjoy a brand new nighttime spectacular, “Luminous The Symphony of Us,” which shines a light on the shared experiences that connect people across the globe. With a dazzling display of fireworks, fountains and lights, the show features two original songs plus new arrangements of iconic Disney hits that enliven the story. (Matt Stroshane, Photographer)

Here are the other songs featured in “Luminous”:

Multilingual arrangements of “You’ll Be in My Heart” and “Proud Corazón”

“You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story”

“Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin”

“So Close,” from Disney’s “Enchanted”

“When She Loved Me,” from “Toy Story 2″

“Remember Me” from “Coco”

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2″

“I See the Light” from “Tangled”

Parkgoers also had a special treat in honor of Walt Disney’s birthday on Dec. 5 – the opening of World Celebration Gardens.

This is another milestone in the transformation of EPCOT.

For nearly four years, a wall surrounded the center of the World Celebration. But now, it’s a large space for guests to sit and connect with nature.

Disney Imagineers unveiled the “Walt the Dreamer” statue honoring Disney, who never saw his vision for the Florida Project come to life.

EPCOT was originally part of the Florida Project, incorporating the acronym (Experiential Prototype Community of Tomorrow) for a city of innovation.

Guests can visit the statue at Dreamer’s Point.

The gardens feature a planter with the five rings of the EPCOT logo.

The CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza will debut in 2024.

