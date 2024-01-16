Epcot: Groot, ‘Coco’ characters getting topiaries; Garden Rocks lineup set

Walt Disney World is preparing a set fresh of topiaries that will be part of the 2024 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival. The figures will include characters from “Wish,” “Coco” and Groot from “Guardians of the Galaxy.” The company also released a partial lineup for the festival’s Garden Rocks concert series.

Asha, Valentino and the Wishing Star will represent “Wish,” a Disney animated film released last year, in topiary form near the front entrance of the theme park.

The topiary for Groot, the tree-like Marvel Comics character, will be located near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, an indoor roller coaster that debuted at the theme park in 2022.

“Coco” characters Miguel and Dante will have topiaries in Epcot’s Mexico pavilion. (Those two characters already have statues in Epcot’s World Showcase.)

Last year, Epcot added topiary treatments of Mirabel, Isabela, Luisa and Antonio of “Encanto” and Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog.” There will be more than 70 topiaries, a long-standing Disney tradition, in this year’s festival. The lineup will include Figment, which will be stationed in the new World Celebration Gardens, Disney says.

The Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival begins Feb. 28 and ends May 27. The theme park currently is hosting Epcot International Festival of the Arts, which runs through Feb. 19.

This year’s Garden Rocks concert series will feature a mix of internationally known performers and local acts. Among the newcomers to the event will be Modern English, Crowder, Lit and Monsieur Perine.

The Garden Rocks lineup, subject to change, includes:

Feb. 28-29: The Vybe.

March 1-2: Jason Scheff.

March 3-4: Richard Marx.

March 5-7: Evolution Motown.

March 8-9: Berlin.

March 10-11: Rick Springfield.

March 12-14: Dian Diaz.

March 15-16: Modern English.

March 17-18: Commodores.

March 19-21: Foreigners Journey.

March 22-25: The Orchestra.

March 26-28: The Female Collective.

March 29-30: Mike DelGuidice.

March 31-April 1: Pointer Sisters.

April 2-4: Funkafied.

April 5-6: Blue October.

April 7-8: Crowder.

April 9-11: Hooligans.

April 12-13: Jo Dee Messina.

April 14-15: A Flock of Seagulls.

April 16-18: M-80’s.

April 19-22: Plain White T’s.

April 23-25: Champagne Orchestra.

April 26-27: Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas.

April 28-29: Herman’s Hermits Featuring Peter Noone.

April 30-May 2: Southbound.

May 3: Monsieur Perine.

May 4: Raul Acosta & Oro Solido with Magic Juan.

May 5: Raul Acosta & Oro Solido with Luisito Ayala and the Puerto Rican Power Band.

May 6: To be announced.

May 7-9: Gilly & the Girl Band.

May 10-13: Simple Plan.

May 14-16: Element.

May 17-18: Spinners.

May 19-20: To be announced.

May 21-23: Epic.

May 24-25: Lit.

May 26-27: To be announced.

Concerts are included with regular Epcot admission.

