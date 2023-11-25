EPCSO: 3 people shot at Red Sands; injuries unknown
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three people were shot at Red Sands on Friday night, Nov. 24 and were transported to the hospital, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened a little after 9 p.m. at the popular off-roading site.
A Sheriff’s spokesman said the extent of the victims’ injuries was not known at this time.
No information has been released on what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story, and we will update it as soon as we learn more.
