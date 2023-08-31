EPD: Andi Wagner still considered a 'missing person' one year after disappearance

EVANSVILLE — It has been more than a year since Andi Wagner, a 24-year-old woman, was reported missing from the Evansville area, but information regarding her disappearance and the subsequent police investigation remain hard to come by.

Wagner’s family first reported her missing to the Evansville Police Department on Aug. 12, 2022. At the time, department spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray described Wagner as a white female who weighs about 115 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing an orange tank top and jeans.

According to police records, Wagner’s family had not heard from her in nearly a week at the time of her disappearance.

In late July, Gray told the Courier & Press investigators still considered Wagner to be a "missing person,” though the department could not provide further information about its investigation.

“We do not have any updates regarding this case that we can share publicly at this time,” Gray stated. “Investigators continue to follow up on information and tips as they come in.”

Gray asked anyone with information regarding Wagner’s whereabouts to contact the EPD’s Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.

What police records say about the case

A member of Wagner's family reported her missing just before 10 a.m. on the morning of Aug. 12, 2022, according to an EPD incident report. The case's lead investigator, Detective Jackie Lowe, wrote that he spoke to a family member, who stated they had not heard from Wagner since Aug. 6, 2022, when Wagner sent a text message.

The incident report contains a list of 11 names and corresponding phone numbers in an "additional name list," but reveals little else about the investigation.

In March, the Courier & Press filed a public records request for a list of all cases the EPD considered to be a "cold case," and the list returned by the department includes Wagner's case, which it labeled as "suspicious/missing."

But Gray clarified that cases are commonly included in its "cold case" list even when they are still under active investigation, which Wagner's case is.

Shortly after Wagner was reported missing, the EPD stated she was homeless and had a history of staying in Evansville and in surrounding towns such as Newburgh and Oakland City.

A missing persons poster posted to the Where Is Andi Facebook page implores anyone with information regarding 24-year-old Andi Wagner's disappearance to contact the Evansville Police Department 812-436-7896.

Family sets up Facebook Group, conducts searches

Wagner's mother, Elaine Garcia, moved from her home in Texas to the Evansville area after her daughter disappeared. In the months since, Garcia and others organized the public Facebook Group Where Is Andi to raise awareness about the case and coordinate grassroots efforts to locate Wagner.

Garcia has also spoken to local media outlets about her ongoing efforts to find her daughter.

On Aug. 25, Garcia told the Courier & Press she did not have insight into the police investigation beyond what the EPD has released publicly, though she has communicated with investigators in recent weeks.

Garcia and others have conducted their own searches for Wagner, including with the help of rescue dogs, sonar-equipped boats and volunteers. As recently as Monday, the Where Is Andi Facebook group posted footage of Brothers Underwater Recovery using a K-9 to sniff through ponds and other areas of interest.

As of Friday afternoon, the group posted an update stating volunteer searches would be put on hold until professional organizations, including the well-known Texas Equu Search, finished conducting their own inquiries in and around Oakland City.

Garcia said the group has received multiple anonymous tips that point in the direction of Oakland City, which is located in Gibson County about 40 minutes north of Evansville.

A public EPD report pertaining to Wagner’s disappearance lists the names of several “additional” individuals with ties to the Oakland City area, but the report does not explain the relevance of those names to any police investigation.

“She was a smart and bright young lady,” Garcia told the Courier & Press about a month after Wagner was reported missing. “She is loved and missed by myself and her family in Evansville."

Houston Harwood can be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Andi Wagner still missing one year after disappearance from Evansville