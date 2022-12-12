EVANSVILLE — The Evansville Police Department says it is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning in the city's Culver neighborhood.

According to an EPD incident report, officers were sent to the 1500 block of Judson Street at 4:37 a.m. Sunday after a 911 caller reported the shooting.

Arriving officers said they found the victim lying in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders performed life saving measures, the incident report states, but the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has not publicly identified the victim, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: EPD: Detectives investigating Sunday morning homicide