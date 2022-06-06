EPD: Evansville shooting near downtown area leaves one person dead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — One person was killed in a shooting late Sunday night near Downtown Evansville, police said.

Evansville Police spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray confirmed the fatal shooting. The victim hasn't been identified, and investigators hadn't released any details as of early Monday morning.

A supervisor at Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch said police were routed to a shots-fired call in the 800 block of Line Street just before midnight Sunday. An ambulance transported at least one person from the scene.

Gray said EPD would release more details later Monday.

This story will be updated.

