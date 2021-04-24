EPD investigating drive-by shooting early Friday morning

Apr. 23—Enid Police Department detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of North 16th early Friday morning.

No injuries were reported, but residences and a vehicle were struck by gunfire, according to police.

The reporting party told officers the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Friday, but nothing was reported overnight. Officers and detectives responded to the area around 6:45 a.m.

Detectives and EPD's evidence technician processed the scene and found more than 10 rounds had been discharged, according to EPD.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the department at (580) 242-7000.

EPD also is asking residents in the area with video surveillance systems to check their recordings for any suspicious activity between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. Friday and contact police if anything is found.

