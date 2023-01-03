EPD: Man accused in fatal shooting 'thought about killing someone for some time'

EVANSVILLE – The Evansville man accused in a fatal New Year's Day shooting reportedly told police he had “thought about killing someone for some time,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

The man also took and wore some of the victim’s clothing before reportedly calling police and telling them what he had done, the affidavit states.

Brandon Francis Schaefer, 21, is accused of shooting 49-year-old Todd Keith Roll in the head behind Showplace Cinemas North around 1 a.m. on Sunday. He's being held at the Vanderburgh County jail on a preliminary charge of murder.

According to the affidavit, Schaefer reportedly told police he was “out for a walk" early on New Year's Day "when he saw a homeless man sleeping behind the movie theater."

“He stated he did not know the man. He then admitted that he approached the man and shot him in the head while he was asleep," the affidavit states.

Schaefer then reportedly moved Roll’s body multiple times – first to a dumpster and then to a creek behind the theater, where police eventually found Roll. Schaefer allegedly dumped his gun in the water, as well, police wrote.

According to the affidavit, Schaefer took clothing off the victim and wore it back to his apartment. At some point, he called 911 and told police he had shot and killed someone near the theater.

He also reportedly called a family member and told them he had “messed up" and that he wanted to say goodbye. The family member called police and reported the shooting.

Police arrested Schaefer at his home in the 3900 block of North Fulton Avenue and brought him to EPD headquarters. He reportedly police he had considered killing someone for a while, “but had yet to act on those thoughts,” the affidavit states.

Schaefer's initial court appearance isn't scheduled until Thursday. He's being held without bond.

