EPD: Man fled officers with a loaded firearm near EVSC property Thursday

EVANSVILLE — For the second time in one month, a person is in custody after they allegedly brought a firearm near school property in Evansville, though this time, the police say the incident followed an attempted traffic stop and subsequent foot pursuit.

Officers booked 32-year-old Codey Michael Ritchison into the Vanderburgh County jail Thursday evening on six preliminary charges, including resisting law enforcement and possession of a firearm on school property, both Level 6 felonies.

Ritchison, who had a warrant for his arrest stemming from a parole violation, is alleged to have fled a traffic stop on foot, eventually drawing near the Academy of Innovative Studies while in possession of a Taurus 9mm handgun.

Weeks earlier, officers with the Evansville Police Department arrested two teenagers who are alleged to have brought a firearm to the same school's parking lot.

According to a probable cause affidavit, detectives with the Evansville Police Department's Street Crimes Unit observed Ritchison driving a Nissan sedan with "false plates" on Diamond Avenue just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

"The vehicle then turned into the parking lot of Lic's Deli at 800 E. Diamond Ave.," Detective John Forston later wrote in Ritchison's arrest affidavit. "I then observed the driver to be a white male who I immediately recognized from previous experience to be Codey Ritchison."

Due to previous firearms convictions, Forston considered Ritchison to be "armed and dangerous," he wrote. "I activated my emergency lights and attempted to conduct a felony traffic stop on Ritchison at this time."

Forston alleges that Ritchison bolted from his vehicle and fled on foot, running East around Lic's Deli. Backup soon arrived and, according to Forston, a detective observed Richison holding a "black handgun with an extended magazine" as he ran from officers.

The officers reportedly then issued orders for Ritchision to drop his weapon. At that point, Forston said Ritchison ran South across Diamond Avenue, jumped onto a concrete median and "produced" the pistol from his waistband.

"Ritchison jumped off the concrete median and lost control of the handgun," Forston wrote. "The handgun fell to the ground in the roadway and was secured by (a detective)."

Officers later determined Ritchison was within 50 feet of the Academy of Innovative Studies while in possession of the gun, which the police said contained 25 rounds of 9-millimeter ammunition in its magazine and one round loaded in its chamber.

After losing control of his weapon, Ritchison allegedly ran through the Academy for Innovative Studies' parking lot. Forston said he detained Ritchison after deploying a Taser.

As of Friday morning, Ritchison was being held at the Vanderburgh County jail without bond, according to court records. He was scheduled to appear for his initial hearing at 10 a.m.

