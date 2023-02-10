EVANSVILLE — The Evansville Police Department released additional details Thursday afternoon regarding the death of a pedestrian, who was reportedly struck by a car and killed outside a local Dollar General.

According to Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch, the incident occurred at 11:12 a.m. in the parking lot of the store, at 607 Diamond Ave.

EPD spokesperson Sgt. Anna Gray said first responders located the adult male victim in the Dollar General's parking lot suffering from severe injuries.

"Life-saving measures were attempted, however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene," Gray wrote in a news release.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office responded to the store after crews determined the victim had died, according to central dispatch. The coroner's office had not publicly identified the victim as of Friday morning.

EPD detectives believe the victim parked in the Dollar General's west parking lot and began walking toward the store's entrance when he tripped and fell, according to Gray.

"At that same time, an adult female driver had backed out of a parking spot, stopped, and then pulled forward," Gray wrote. "The driver did not see the victim on the ground and ran over him."

Gray said the driver has "fully cooperated" with the investigation. As is standard protocol after fatal accidents, the driver provided a blood sample at a local hospital.

"The driver was released and at this time, there are no criminal charges," Gray added.

Houston Harwood can be contacted at walter.harwood@courierpress.com.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: EPD: Pedestrian struck and killed after falling in parking lot