EPD seeking information on Sonic robbery, stabbing

Mar. 5—Enid Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation of a robbery and stabbing that happened in January at the West Willow Sonic Drive-in.

Just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 28, EPD responded following the robbery of a Sonic carhop at knifepoint and the stabbing of another employee, 18-year-old Enid High School student Zain Dexter.

Dexter is recovering from his injuries, but the suspect remains at large.

The robber was seen getting into a dark-colored, new model SUV-style vehicle, which possibly has chrome trim on the taillights, in the 700 block of West Cottonwood and fleeing the area to the south, according to EPD.

The robber was described as a light-skinned white or Hispanic male and is about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a slender build. He was wearing a colored Snap On hoodie, jeans and a blue hospital mask.

He also had a light-blue hat fashioned after "Sesame Street" character Cookie Monster and was wearing gray and white tennis shoes with neon green or yellow soles, EPD said.

The department released video stills from the robbery in hopes someone may be able to identify the suspect, whose crime netted them less than $60.

"This person needs to be found and placed into custody to ensure the safety of our community," police said in a release.

EPD is asking anyone with any information to help identify the robber and assailant to come forward. Those with information or video can contact Enid Police Department at (580) 242-7000 or send the department a message, or call Garfield County Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233. The case number is 2021-783.

Anyone with information also can go to https://www.enid.org/police and submit a tip anonymously or text a tip to 847411, typing "EPDTIP" and a message in the text box.

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

