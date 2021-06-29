EPD seeking video surveillance in relation to ATM burglary

Jun. 28—ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department is seeking video surveillance in several Enid neighborhoods in relation to an ATM burglary that occurred over the weekend, nearly six weeks after a similar occurrence.

At 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, police were dispatched to Security National Bank at 210 N. Oakwood in reference to an ATM having been burglarized, according to an EPD report.

Officers inspected two vehicles in the area and determined they were not involved, the report said. They then went to Casey's General Store to speak to employees there, one of whom reported the burglary in addition to the ATM alarm that alerted police.

Officer Joseph Ortiz asked the employees if he could view Casey's security camera footage. The footage from the store had a view of the incident but was too far away to identify any suspects, the report said.

Video was taken of the security footage using Sgt. Tyler Evans' department camera, the report said.

As of Monday, EPD detectives and crime scene technicians were working on getting additional footage downloaded, according to EPD.

A 2000 Ford F-250 was stolen from the 2200 block of West Broadway prior to the burglary, according to police, and the owners said they last saw the truck around 12:30 a.m. It was recovered later, running, in the 4200 block of Rosetree Lane.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their home video surveillance systems for possible footage of the incident in the following areas: the 200 block of North Oakwood; the 2200 block of West Broadway; Chestnut and Bear Run; Deer Run and Skyline; and the 4200 block of Rosetree.

Anyone with information and those with footage can contact EPD by calling (580) 242-7000. The case number is 2021-5391.

At 3:07 a.m. on May 16, EPD officers responded to Stride Bank, 2219 W. Willow, in reference to an ATM alarm. Upon arrival, officers found the front door to the ATM missing and laying in the parking lot, according to an EPD Facebook post.

Video footage from that incident shows two masked suspects in a black 2002 Ford F350 dually pickup pull up beside the ATM. They hooked a chain to the door before the driver got back into the pickup and drove off.

The interior door of the ATM was pulled off, and the suspects loaded the contents of the ATM into the pickup and fled.

The F-350 was recovered, running, about a quarter of a mile away from the ATM. It was reported as stolen once the owner was contacted, and it was abandoned from about a block where it was stolen.

Anyone with information in the May 18 burglary is asked to call EPD. The case number is 2021-4003.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.