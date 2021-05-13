EPD seeks information regarding shooting

Kelci McKendrick, Enid News & Eagle, Okla.
·2 min read

May 12—Enid Police Department is asking for the public's help in its investigation of a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, several 911 calls were made reporting shots fired in the 2400 block of East Eucalyptus, according to an EPD press release.

Witnesses told officers that a woman was seen running toward a residence and firing several shots behind her.

An officer spoke with the woman, who said she was outside when a white male approached her and attempted to rob her, according to police.

The woman said the man pulled a gun on her and fired a single shot, then she pulled her gun and returned fire numerous times, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

The woman was arrested on an unrelated warrant, police said.

Officers spoke further with witnesses and were told a black Lincoln Town Car or a similar vehicle pulled up shortly before the shooting occurred, and the woman got out of the back seat.

Witnesses said the woman exchanged gunfire with whoever was inside the car. Witnesses also said there was a white male wearing a red plaid shirt and driving a red Dodge Dakota who ran south from the shooting before getting into the truck and fleeing the scene, according to EPD.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. EPD is seeking information from the public about the black Lincoln Town car, the Dodge Dakota and the identity of the man seen fleeing in the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPD through a message on Facebook or by calling (580) 242-7000. The case number is 2021-3852.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their home video surveillance systems for possible footage of the incident. Those with footage are asked to contact EPD, as well.

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

Recommended Stories

  • In East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah we see the essence of the Palestinian struggle

    Our message is clear: we are not going anywhere. We want to remain, to continue to build memories

  • Analysis: India's prized investment grade status hanging by a thread

    India's devastating COVID-19 crisis is making investors question more than ever whether after years of debt accumulation and patchy progress on reforms, a country touted as a future economic superpower still deserves its 'investment grade' status. A spate of downgrades last year had already left India's investment grade credit ratings hanging by a thread and the severity of the current virus wave is making the main agencies, S&P, Moody's and Fitch agitated again. All three firms have either cut - or warned they could cut - the country's growth forecasts in recent weeks and that government debt as a share of GDP will jump to a record 90% this year.

  • SoftBank Tumbles After Record Profit Fails to Impress

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. plunged by the most since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic after the Japanese company declined to pledge a continuation of buybacks that have propped up its stock.Shares tumbled as much as 8.7% on Thursday, the most on an intraday basis since March of 2020, despite record profit in the March quarter. The company has lost more than 6 trillion yen ($55 billion) in market value in the past three days. Investors are skittish about whether SoftBank will keep buying back its own stock after completing a 2.5 trillion yen allotment for repurchases.“We believed that SoftBank would follow up its massive buyback with another one. But we are extremely surprised that it did not,” Atul Goyal, senior analyst at Jefferies, wrote in a research note. “Without the buyback, SoftBank stock price is likely to reflect the performance of its listed investments.”SoftBank on Wednesday reported net income of 1.93 trillion yen for the three months ended March 31, the most ever for a Japanese company, with essentially all of that coming from its investment in the newly public Coupang Inc. That’s nearly twice the 1 trillion yen tally from the next highest Japanese company, Toshiba Corp.In a presentation after results, founder Masayoshi Son argued that investors aren’t giving him credit for the value he’s creating at SoftBank. With holdings like Coupang and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., the net asset value for the company is now north of 15,000 yen a share, he said, more than 70% higher than the current share price.“In simple terms, they’re undervalued,” Son said, pacing a stage in Tokyo with a black turtleneck and matching black blazer.SoftBank’s Vision Fund investment arm went from being the source of the biggest loss in SoftBank’s history a year ago to the main driver of earnings, with a 2.3 trillion yen profit in the March quarter. The rally in tech shares boosted Vision Fund profits to three consecutive records, raising the value of holdings in the likes of Uber Technologies Inc. and paving the way for public listings from startups such as Coupang and DoorDash Inc.“Our profit and revenue are both measured in trillions of yen, but just a year ago we had a record loss,” Son said at the briefing. “For SoftBank, profits and losses in trillions of yen are the new normal.”What’s really driven SoftBank shares though, has been its buybacks. Beginning in March of last year, Son announced he would sell assets and repurchase 2.5 trillion yen of his own stock.SoftBank said on Wednesday it has spent all of the money it has allocated -- and investors have been anticipating more buybacks. But Son didn’t commit to further repurchases.“Yes, we will consider buying back our own shares,” he said, stressing there are a lot of factors that go into such a decision and it can’t just be deployed to prop up the share price.Son tried to keep the attention on his startup successes. Coupang, the South Korean e-commerce leader, contributed $24.5 billion to Vision Fund’s profit in the fourth quarter. Auto1 Group SE, a German wholesale platform for used cars which went public in February, contributed $1.8 billion of the gains, while Uber posted a $200 million loss. The Japanese conglomerate doesn’t have to sell equity holdings to book income, so most of its profits are unrealized.“The discount SoftBank is trading at, around 30%, has widened again in recent months, but it’s a far cry from the gap that Son has railed against historically,” said Kirk Boodry, an analyst at Redex Research in Tokyo. “I get his points, but the last two years have shown there can be extreme volatility in returns and little agreement on future prospects.”Son has said that SoftBank could see between 10 and 20 public listings a year. Grab Holdings Inc. will go public in the U.S by July through the largest-ever merger with a blank-check company, valuing the Southeast Asian ride-hailing and delivery giant at about $40 billion. Its Chinese counterpart Didi Chuxing has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO that could value the company as highly as $70 billion to $100 billion.SoftBank has a portfolio of 224 companies across three different funds as of the end of March. But tech stocks are sliding globally as investors contend with higher U.S. bond yields and concerns about stretched valuations.“We might have seen peak Vision Fund and the markets are already looking ahead,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “Some of the reaction is due to the buyback running out, but the correlation to the U.S. tech swoon is particularly visible.”Son did take a victory lap in touting his returns so far. He said that limited partners in the first Vision Fund now have a blended internal rate of return of 22%, compared with negative 1% a year ago. SoftBank’s own IRR for the fund is 39%, while its IRR for the second Vision Fund is 119%.SoftBank also boosted the capital committed to its Vision Fund 2 to $30 billion, up from $20 billion.Son’s controversial program of trading options cost him during the quarter. The company posted a 33 billion yen derivatives loss in the period. While the overall profit in the asset management arm was 46 billion yen in the period, the business still posted a full-year loss of 67 billion yen.SoftBank held a total of $19.9 billion of “highly liquid” securities as of the end of quarter, including a $6.2 billion investment in Amazon.com Inc., $3.2 billion in Facebook Inc. and $1 billion in Microsoft Corp. The operation is managed by its asset management subsidiary SB Northstar, where Son personally holds a 33% stake.The investments were accompanied by derivatives that amplified exposure, a strategy that triggered a backlash from investors. The fair value of SoftBank’s futures and options positions came to $1.6 billion at the end of March, compared with little over $1 billion the previous quarter and $2.7 billion the one before. Long call options on listed stocks have dwindled to $1.6 billion from $4.69 billion half a year ago and short call options on listed stocks declined to $84 million from $1.26 billion of value.During his presentation in Tokyo, Son admitted to mistakes with startups, naming specifically WeWork, Greensill and Katerra. But he argued that SoftBank’s successes have more than made up for such missteps. He said his attitude hasn’t changed that much from a record loss a year ago to a record profit now.“I’m not overjoyed or depressed so easily, just stay calm,” he said(Updates with shares from second graph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India Covid: Do reinfections pose a challenge to vaccines?

    India has fully vaccinated only 3% of its people, but vaccine breakthrough cases appear to be rising.

  • Suspect in New York Times Square shootings arrested in Florida

    The man wanted in the weekend shooting of three bystanders, including a 4-year-old girl, in New York's Times Square was arrested near Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday after an intensive manhunt, New York police officials said. "While there is no joy today, there is justice," New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told a briefing, adding he had promised the girl's father the shooter would be found. Police said they mounted an intensive investigation, which was still ongoing.

  • 'The Ellen Show' is ending, prompting dozens of jokes about Dakota Johnson and her iconic appearance on the talk show

    The actress' 2019 interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" went viral after she called out the host for skipping her 30th birthday party.

  • Ellen DeGeneres' show is done. And fans think Dakota Johnson 'threw the first brick'

    Does it matter that Dakota Johnson's tense Ellen DeGeneres interview didn't bring about the end of the host's talk show? Not to folks on social media.

  • 2 planes collided midair near Denver, and one was forced to parachute to the ground

    One aircraft was equipped with a parachute that allowed it to float to the ground. No injuries were reported on either aircraft.

  • US hits China and others for repressing religious freedom

    The Biden administration on Wednesday took aim at China and a number of other countries for repressing religious freedom as it forges ahead with its aim of restoring human rights as a primary focus of American foreign policy. The condemnation was similar to that lodged by the Trump administration, which had been criticized for prioritizing religious freedom over other rights, and reflected continuity in the U.S. position that China’s crackdown on Muslims and other religious minorities in western Xinjiang constitutes “genocide.” Much as his predecessor did, Secretary of State Antony Blinken used the release of the State Department’s annual International Religious Freedom Report to lambaste China for severe restrictions on its citizens’ ability to worship freely.

  • Kuzma's late basket gives Lakers 3rd straight win

    Kyle Kuzma's driving layup with 6.9 seconds remaining gave the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers a 124-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night and kept the defending NBA champions' slim hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament alive. The Lakers led 121-113 with 2:57 remaining, but the Rockets scored nine straight points to go up by a point in the final minute.

  • ‘You’re Ridiculous!’: Lawmakers Shred Defense Secretary for Jan. 6 About-Face

    Bill Clark/Pool/GettyA Democratic lawmaker called former acting defense secretary Chris Miller “ridiculous” on Wednesday for trying to walk back his claims that former President Donald Trump incited the violent Jan. 6 insurrection.In written remarks prepared for his testimony before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on the riot, and in a March interview with VICE, Miller had called out Trump for directly inciting thousands of MAGA supporters to attack the Capitol after repeated claims that the 2020 election was “stolen.”“You said the insurrection happened because of Trump’s speech,” Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) said during the hearing.But Miller then tried to walk back his original claims, saying he’d had a change of heart after seeing information from the ongoing criminal investigation into the siege and statements from D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. He said he now believed there was “some sort of conspiracy where there were organized assault elements that intended to assault the Capitol that day.”‘Fuck All of You!’: Capitol Rioter Raises Hell During Off-the-Rails Court Hearing“I’d like to modify my original assessment,” Miller said, to which Lynch snarked,” Why am I not surprised about that?”“We are getting more information by the day, by the minute,” Miller said. “There was some sort of conspiracy... that intended to storm that Capitol that day… I have reassessed. [Trump was] not the unitary factor at all.”An incredulous Lynch told Miller, “For your written testimony for today, for today, this morning, you stated the following about the president, quote, 'I personally believe his comments encouraged the protesters that day.'”Unsatisfied with Miller’s response, Lynch called him out for his “very recent reversal of your testimony.”“Absolutely not. That’s ridiculous,” Miller responded, clearly agitated.“You’re ridiculous!” Lynch hit back. Miller seemed stunned by insult, before sarcastically thanking the lawmaker for his thoughts. He later slammed Lynch for the “partisan attack.”Miller’s new reasoning doesn’t quite hold water. Of the 400 individuals charged in connection with the riot, dozens have been accused of planning and training to storm the Capitol. But prosecutors say those alleged conspirators, most of whom belong to MAGA-loving paramilitary group the Oath Keepers, openly admitted that they felt compelled to protest widespread election fraud in D.C. on Jan. 6 at Trump’s behest.Dem Hearings Bend Over Backward to Ignore GOP Complicity in Capitol RiotMiller previously has been criticized for waiting too long to authorize National Guard troops amid the insurrection and for ignoring pleas from D.C. leaders for help.Defending his own actions, he said in his prepared remarks that he was concerned about sending U.S. troops into the Capitol out of the “possibility of a military coup or that advisers to the President were advocating the declaration of martial law.”Miller said that he wanted to ensure the operation to deploy the National Guard was finalized before making the call for military assistance to ensure the optics were carefully considered.“I was also cognizant of the fears promulgated by many about the prior use of the military in the June 2020 response to protests near the White House and fears that the President would invoke the Insurrection Act to politicize the military in an anti-democratic manner,” Miller added in his statement, stressing that he was not going to allow a coup under his watch.But Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) slammed Miller for not taking accountability or having any “sense of shame” for his role in the siege.“Will you apologize to the American public for what happened on your watch? Will you apologize to the troops for what happened on your watch?” Khanna asked. “I can’t believe we had someone like you in that role... it’s total self-promotion. All you're trying to do is cover your own reputation.”Dodging Khanna’s request to apologize, Miller instead said he wanted to “highlight the incredible job of the members of our armed forces.”“I stand by every decision I made on January 6,” Miller said.Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) also tore Miller to shreds on the crucial “1.5-hour gap” between D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower’s request for National Guard backup at about 1:30 p.m. and Miller’s authorization at 3:04 p.m. on Jan. 6. He noted that Trump had told Miller on Jan. 3 to grant Bowser’s request for resources.“Sir, she requested additional support from you. And during that 1.5 hours either you disobeyed an order given to you by the president to help Mayor Bowser, or the president changed his order and asked you to delay the support, or you just plain froze and were being indecisive as people were being injured, killed, while hundreds of rioters breached the Capitol and a nation was traumatized,” Krishnamoorthi said.When Miller insisted there were “8,000 badged and credentialed police officers on duty,” Krishnamoorthi asked him specifically why he was missing in action.“That’s completely inaccurate!” Miller hit back, to which Krishnamoorthi responded, “Sir, you partially own this mayhem and that why I’m going to ask for a Department of Defense investigation into your actions.”“I already requested that before I left the DoD,” Miller said.In his March interview with VICE, Miller said he believed Trump played a clear role in the insurrection, stating that “it’s pretty much definitive” the event wouldn’t have happened if the president had not encouraged it in his speech that day.“It seems cause-and-effect,” Miller said at the time. “The question is, did he know he was enraging people to do that? I don’t know.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Netanyahu says Israel will strike Hamas 'like they've never dreamed possible': 'This is just the beginning'

    At least 56 people in Gaza and six people in Israel have been killed amid violence between Israel and Hamas.

  • GOP leader claims no one 'is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election' just hours after ousting Liz Cheney for refusing to support Trump's election lies

    In May alone, Trump has released eight statements falsely claiming the election was "rigged," "stolen," or corrupted by widespread voter fraud.

  • Mitch McConnell told Biden the GOP considers Trump's tax cut a 'red line' in infrastructure talks

    McConnell is doubling down in his resistance to amending the Trump tax law while Kevin McCarthy expressed concern over today's inflation data.

  • Andrew Garfield says if he's ever desperate for money he will let people pay him to whisper his iconic 'Social Network' line in their ear

    The actor, who played Eduardo Saverin, said he came up with the idea to whisper his famous line during a scene toward the end of the 2010 movie.

  • More than 100 Republicans, including former governors and lawmakers, are threatening to form a third party if the GOP doesn't split from Trump

    The group plans to release a letter outlining its threat on Thursday, The New York Times and Reuters reported.

  • White House on Liz Cheney: 'Disturbing' to see her attacked for speaking truth

    The White House is alarmed over the GOP’s barrage of attacks on now former Republican conference leader Rep. Liz Cheney, casting its Wednesday morning ouster of the Wyoming lawmaker as “disturbing.”

  • Israel steps up Gaza offensive, kills senior Hamas figures

    Israel on Wednesday pressed ahead with a fierce military offensive in the Gaza Strip, killing as many as 10 senior Hamas military figures and toppling a pair of high-rise towers housing Hamas facilities in airstrikes. The Islamic militant group showed no signs of backing down and fired hundreds of rockets at Israeli cities. The fighting has triggered the worst Jewish-Arab violence inside Israel in decades.

  • From a yacht so big it has its own support boat to floating helipads and basketball courts, here are the luxury boats owned by some of the wealthiest people in tech

    Movie theaters, tanning beds, and a gym-turned-nightclub are a few of the amenities on the super yachts owned by billionaires in tech.

  • Zack Snyder says Netflix saved his zombie heist movie 'Army of the Dead' after it sat on the shelf for over 10 years - and 'mind-boggling' sequels could be coming

    After stalling creatively at Warner Bros., Zack Snyder tells Insider how "Army" landed at Netflix and what fans can expect from his newest franchise.