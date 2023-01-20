EPD: Shooting reported at West Side Walmart; suspect shot and killed

Emergency crews respond to a shooting at the West Side Walmart in Evansville on Thursday night, Jan. 19, 2023.

EVANSVILLE − The Evansville Police Department reported that an "active shooter" incident had taken place at the West Side Walmart on Thursday night.

The department posted the alert to social media at 10:12 p.m. Two minutes later, the EPD tweeted that the "threat had been neutralized and is in custody."

Sgt. Anna Gray, a department spokeswoman, said the suspect was shot and killed by police at the scene, and that the suspect had fired back at officers "multiple times."

Gray said one victim of the shooting was alive at the scene and taken to a hospital. She had no information on the victim's condition.

“A lot of people were fleeing,” Gray said. “We do ask that any witnesses call in if they have information.”

The store is located at 335 S. Red Bank Road, just south of the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Red Bank Road.

Dozens of officers from the Evansville Police Department, Vanderburgh County Sheirff's Office and Indiana State Police were on scene, with ambulances also parked in front of the store.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: EPD: Shooting reported at West Side Walmart