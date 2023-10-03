EPD: Two teens in custody after bringing handguns onto school property

EVANSVILLE — Two Evansville teenagers are in custody at the Vanderburgh County jail after they allegedly brought firearms onto school property Tuesday afternoon.

According to public records, officers booked Jeremiah Lee Maffett and Jushaun Malik Norfleet into the jail between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Jail personnel told the Courier & Press that officers brought the pair to the jail together.

Maffett and Norfleet, both 18, are both preliminarily charged with possession of a firearm on school property, a Level 6 felony. Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office personnel did not have access to Maffett's and Norfleet's arrest affidavits as of 5:15 p.m.

In a statement, Evansville Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray said officers arrested Maffett and Norfleet after a traffic stop near the Academy for Innovative Studies, which is located at 2319 Stringtown Road.

According to Gray, the two teenagers drove to AIS property to pick someone up.

Officers reportedly recognized the driver of the vehicle and knew they did not possess a valid license. Gray also alleged the vehicle smelled of marijuana.

The police said both Maffett and Norfleet were "known" to officers prior to their arrest, though neither were students at any Evansville school.

According to Gray, Maffett and Norfleet did not attempt to enter AIS buildings, though they were "technically" on school property while in possession of handguns.

In response to questions about the incident, Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corp. spokesman Jason Woebkenberg said the arrests came after "a suspect" pulled into, and then exited, a school parking lot.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: EPD: Teens in custody after bringing handguns onto school property