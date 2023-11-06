EPD: Woman didn't report double killing; stole Xbox from West Side crime scene

EVANSVILLE — A woman who found the victims of a double killing in Evansville and proceeded to steal items from them − including an Xbox gaming console − is in custody at the Vanderburgh County jail, officials said.

Her arrest comes after Evansville police arrested three men in rapid succession in late October for the murders of Michael Blankenship Jr, 31, of Evansville, and Mitchell Greathouse, 31, of Newburgh.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear said both sustained fatal gunshot wounds on Oct. 21 inside a shed adjoined to a house in the 2600 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Prosecutors have since noted that the killings were premeditated and have charged Richard Dee Garret, 30, Cameron Parker, 30, and Cayden Wayne Harms, 20, with two counts of felony murder each, among other charges.

Sunday night, officers booked 27-year-old Melecia Terice Williams into the Vanderburgh County jail on multiple preliminary charges, including two counts of "failure to report a dead body" and burglary.

As of Monday morning, Williams does not stand accused of having played a role in the killings. But according to her arrest affidavit, detectives believe she broke into the Mt. Vernon Avenue home after Blankenship and Greathouse were deceased but before police were alerted to their deaths.

"At approximately (12:20 p.m.) on October 22, 2023, a female can be seen knocking on the door of the shed," Detective Arnold Junker wrote in the affidavit. "She arrives carrying two large bags. After nobody responds to her knocks, the suspect enters the shed where the two bodies are lying on the floor."

According to the Evansville Police Department, an in-house surveillance system recorded Williams' entry to the home's adjoined shed and captured her pilfering an electric guitar, a backpack and a shoebox from the scene.

"The footage shows what appears to be blood on (Williams) shoes from the victims who are lying deceased on the floor while she rummages through their belongings," the affidavit states. "The suspect in the video was identified as Melecia Williams."

Junker wrote that Williams left the area and used a "tricycle" to transport the stolen goods.

More than an hour after Williams is alleged to have broken into the crime scene, a 911 caller alerted police to Blankenship's and Greathouse's deaths, triggering a homicide investigation.

Sunday evening, 911 dispatchers received a call from the 2700 block of West Franklin Street reporting that a woman wearing multiple backpacks appeared to be discarding items as she walked.

"The caller thought it to be suspicious due to the heavy police presence in the area," Junker wrote.

Responding officers reportedly found a black shoebox and a white Xbox gaming console with the word "HALO" inscribed on it, a reference to a popular first-person shooter video game. The same Xbox could be seen in surveillance footage captured at the scene of the double homicide, according to detectives.

In the same area, a crime scene detective recovered a key to the Mt. Vernon Avenue home's shed, a small wooden jewelry box, a notepad with a love letter written on it and a gift tag reading, "To Mike from Beth," the police said. Officers located the stolen electric guitar in a nearby trashcan.

Blankenship's girlfriend reportedly reviewed some of the items and confirmed they were taken from the shed where he lived.

Junkers wrote that Williams "deliberately failed to report two deceased bodies, both of which were caused by a double homicide" and "contaminated, removed items from and disturbed the scene of a double homicide."

According to public records, Williams is scheduled to appear in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Monday at 1 p.m.

