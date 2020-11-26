ePharmacy Market to Touch USD 177,794.9 Million with CAGR of 17.3% by 2026; Growth Opportunities Witnessed Around the World to Support Expansion: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the ePharmacy Market Research Report Are DocMorris, CVS Health Corporation, Express Script Holding Company, Walgreen Co., Optum Rx, Inc., Giant Eagle, Inc., Walmart Stores, Inc., Rowland Pharmacy, The Kroger Co. and other key market players.

Pune, India, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune Business Insights states that the global ePharmacy market is projected to reach US$ 177,794.9 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period (2019-2026). The company further states that the global market was valued at US$ 49,727.7 Mn in 2018.

Key Industry Developments:

In January 2019, Swedish online pharmacy company Meds, bagged a US$ 5.5 Mn funding to expand its business across Europe. This funding is estimated to increase the focus of the company in expanding its reach in other European countries.

In June 2015, Rite Aid Corp acquired Envision Rx Options that provides mail-order pharmacy services including prescription medicines. This acquisition facilitated Rite Aid Corp to enter into the field of ePharmacy.

In March 2019, 1mg, an Indian online pharmacy garnered LegitScript certification from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP), USA making it the first company in India to earn the said certification. The certification will increase the trust of the customers in the company products.

In November 2016, Netmeds Marketplace Limited announced the acquisition of hyperlocal drugs delivery app named Pluss for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will enable the company to focus on enhancing the company’s online app.





Increasing Adoption of E-commerce Websites to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the global ePharmacy market is grouped into Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Out of these regions, North America is expected to remain in the leading position in the global ePharmacy market during the forecast period.

The growth is attributed to the rapid shift of consumers towards online retailers from offline pharmacies. Also, increasing usage of smartphones and high speed of the Internet are expected to aid North America in gaining the highest global ePharmacy market share in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, a rise in geriatric population, increasing online orders, and growing adoption of online platforms will drive the market growth in this region.

Europe and Asia Pacific, on the other hand, are projected to exhibit significantly high CAGR during the forecast period. In Europe, numerous prominent market players have begun offering products at lucrative rates. This will positively impact growth of ePharmacy market in this region.





Availability of Low-cost Medicines to Increase Demand for ePharmacy Platforms

Since the last few years, the demand for mail-order medicine has increased rapidly due to a rise in the adoption of Internet and increasing penetration of e-commerce. The ePharmacy service would aid those patients who are stuck with acute illness and hence, are not able to go to a pharmacy. Moreover, online platforms will aggregate supply as the demand for otherwise hard-to-find medicines would increase from people across the globe.

Often, offline pharmacies possess a limited stock of medicines, which further results in the consumer having to ask for the same at multiple pharmacies. Also, prices in offline pharmacies are quite high as compared to online pharmacies. This is because ePharmacies don’t need to spend money on maintaining huge staff or sellers as well as renting warehouses and premises. Reduction in these funds enables the owners to sell medicines at low prices. All these factors are anticipated to drive the global ePharmacy market growth during the forecast period.





List of the prominent market players operating in the global ePharmacy market:

DocMorris

CVS Health Corporation

Express Script Holding Company

Walgreen Co.

Optum Rx, Inc.

Giant Eagle, Inc.

Walmart Stores, Inc.

Rowland Pharmacy

The Kroger Co.

Other players





Global ePharmacy Market Segmentation:

By Product

• Over-the-Counter Products

• Prescription Medicine

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Rest of the World





