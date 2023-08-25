Ephrata man arrested following gun incident

Aug. 24—EPHRATA — A man is in custody following an incident in Ephrata Wednesday morning.

Colt. L. Trumble, 19, of Ephrata was booked into Grant County Jail on charges of unlawful carrying of handling of a weapon, second-degree assault, harassment — previous conviction or threat to kill, illegal possession of a pistol by a person between 18 and 21 and carrying a pistol wihthout a permit, according to a statement form the Ephrata Police Department.

At about 10 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 100 block of C Street Southwest that a young male had pointed a firearm at someone, then fled, according to the statement. The vehicle license and description of the suspect was given to MACC dispatch and shared with responding officers. Due to maintenance on the computer system at MACC, the request was delayed, but a workaround by MACC staff yielded the necessary information.

Ephrata Police officers, in conjunctions with the Grant County Sheriff's Office and Soap Lake Police Department, set up containment on a residence in the 1600 block of C Street Southwest, according to the statement. Trumble was called out of the residence and arrested without further incident at about 10:40.

EPD Sgt. Jack McLauchlan credited MACC with identifying Trumble despite technical difficulty.

"Great work by MACC dispatch to find a work around so quickly," he wrote in the statement.