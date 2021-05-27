Ephrata man arrested in Tuesday drug bust

Charles H. Featherstone, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·1 min read

May 27—EPHRATA — Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies and Ephrata police officers arrested an Ephrata man Tuesday morning for possession of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and illegal marijuana, according to a social media post from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Officers and deputies with the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) arrested Eric Carlin Craig, 49, after serving a warrant at 16860 Frey Road NW, just north of Ephrata, following an investigation into drug trafficking in Grant County that began in March.

Carlin is in the Grant County jail for alleged criminal conspiracy, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession with the intent to distribute of 51 grams heroin, 40 grams of methamphetamine, nearly 7 grams of cocaine and over 2 pounds of illegal marijuana, delivery of methamphetamine, and "unlawful use of a building for drug purposes."

"Detectives also found digital scales, two firearms and ammunition," the GCSO post said.

The GCSO said the investigation is focusing on the distribution of illegal drugs in Grant County and that additional suspects "are expected to be found."

According to GCSO Spokesperson Kyle Foreman, the raid took place Tuesday morning at about the same time much of the Ephrata Police Department was dealing with an errant cougar, who wandered into the city, cornered inside a duplex on F Street Southwest.

Charles H. Featherstone can be reached at cfeatherstone@columbiabasinherald.com.

Recommended Stories

  • South Florida businessmen accused of bribing ex-Bolivian officials for tear gas contract

    Three businessmen associated with a South Florida-based company that makes tear gas have been charged with paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to former Bolivian government officials to secure an inflated defense contract, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

  • We spoke with 21 young Americans about coming of age in 2021. They are looking ahead with cautious optimism.

    Insider spoke with 21 young people who are 21 years old about their lives over the past year. Many of them are cautiously optimistic about the future.

  • Mayoral candidate in Mexico killed after sharing location in Facebook live stream

    Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says the killing was ‘without a doubt’ the work of organised crime gangs

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • Everything at stake in the hunt for COVID-19’s origins

    The theory that the virus came from a lab — once dismissed as a conspiracy — could have enormous implications on science, politics and China's place in the world if it's proven true.

  • Track all of Biden's executive orders and actions as president

    President Joe Biden has signed dozens of executive orders in his first months in office, highlighting his agenda and reversing Trump-era policies.

  • K-9’s hot car death while deputy slept inside home was ‘avoidable,’ Georgia police say

    The dog’s handler has since been demoted.

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

  • Swiss scupper draft EU treaty in break with biggest trade partner

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Years of talks to bind Switzerland more closely to the European Union's single market collapsed on Wednesday when the Swiss government ditched a draft 2018 treaty cementing ties with its biggest trading partner. Faced with stiff domestic opposition to the pact, the cabinet said it would break off talks and try to turn the page with the bloc, which surrounds landlocked Switzerland. "We are opening a new chapter in our relations, hopefully a fruitful one," President Guy Parmelin told a news conference.

  • Only a tiny proportion of Peloton customers will return their recalled treadmills despite safety concerns, a new survey suggests

    Peloton recalled the $4,295 Tread+ and $2,495 Tread following reports that a child died during use - but some customers are keeping the machines.

  • Influencers Say They Were Urged to Criticize Pfizer Vaccine

    PARIS — The mysterious London public relations agency sent its pitch simultaneously to social media influencers in France and Germany: Claim that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is deadly and that regulators and the mainstream media are covering it up, the message read, and earn thousands of euros in easy money in exchange. The claim is false. The purported agency, Fazze, has a website and describes itself as an “influencer marketing platform” connecting bloggers and advertisers. But when some of the influencers tried to find out who was running Fazze, the ephemeral trail appeared to lead to Russia. “Unbelievable. The address of the London agency that contacted me is bogus,” Léo Grasset, a popular French health and science YouTuber with more than 1 million followers, wrote on Twitter Monday. “All the employees have weird LinkedIn profiles … which have been missing since this morning. Everyone has worked in Russia before.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Mirko Drotschmann, a German health commentator with 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, said in a tweet that the PR agency had asked if he wanted to be part of an “information campaign” about Pfizer deaths in exchange for money. After doing some research, he concluded, “Agency headquarters: London. Residence of the CEO: Moscow.” Their responses prompted two other social media influencers to come forward and say they too were approached last week with the offer of a “partnership” to criticize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. One was offered 2,000 euros. It is uncertain how many influencers received the solicitations or if any acted on them. And it is not at all clear that there ever was a Fazze agency. Within hours of the questions on social media, the employee profiles on the agency’s LinkedIn account had disappeared, and someone scrubbed its Facebook page blank. Its Instagram account was made private. Its website offers no way to contact the company. The French health minister, Olivier Véran, denounced the operation Tuesday, calling it “pathetic and dangerous.” He did not elaborate on whether the government was investigating the matter. While France is trying to speed efforts to achieve so-called herd immunity from COVID-19 before summer with faster vaccine rollouts, it remains one of Europe’s largest vaccine-skeptic countries, with nearly one-third of its people saying they do not want a jab. Since spring, many residents have refused to take the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports that it may cause blood clots, prompting the government to switch largely to Pfizer, which more people have been willing to accept. About 15% of the population has been fully vaccinated. President Emmanuel Macron last week reopened restaurants, stores and other parts of the economy that had been more or less shuttered since November. He is betting that widespread immunization will be key to keeping the economy up and running while luring tourists back after a devastating pandemic-induced recession. Any further outbreaks could lead to a reclosing of parts of the economy, his government has warned. The messages from the so-called Fazze agency, in broken English, urged the social media influencers to create posts and videos on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram to “explain” that “the death rate among the vaccinated with Pfizer is almost 3x higher than the vaccinated by AstraZeneca.” In Grasset’s case, a message from a person who identified himself as Anton boasted that the agency had a “quite considerable” budget for an “information campaign” about “COVID-19 and the vaccines offered to the European population, notably AstraZeneca and Pfizer.” Grasset, who posted screenshots of the messages he received, said Anton had been willing to pay for 45- to 60-second videos on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube warning that the Pfizer vaccine was deadly. Anton also asked him to “act like you have the passion and interest in this topic,” while avoiding the terms “advertising” and “sponsored” in posts. “The material should be presented as your own independent view,” the pitch said. “Encourage viewers to draw their own conclusions, take care of themselves and their loved ones,” the instructions continued. The influencers described being urged to question why governments were buying the Pfizer vaccine and to portray the European Union, which signed a deal last month for 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as a monopoly that was causing harm to public health. They were also asked to tell their followers that “the mainstream media ignores this theme.” Before the coronavirus broke out, Russian trolls were already using vaccine debates to sow discord, according to a 2018 study published in the American Journal of Public Health. Twitter accounts that Russian agents used to meddle in the 2016 presidential election also sent both pro- and anti-vaccine messages and insulted parents. In April, a European Union report said Russian and Chinese media were systematically seeking to sow mistrust in Western COVID-19 vaccines in disinformation campaigns aimed at the West. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • K-9’s hot car death while deputy slept inside home was ‘avoidable,’ Georgia police say

    The dog’s handler has since been demoted.

  • 'There's not one Scrooge McDuck, there's a lot of them': The Sackler family's sprawling wealth became the focus of a Purdue Pharma bankruptcy hearing

    The Sacklers, the family that founded OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma, are estimated to be worth $11 billion.

  • Judge says Steve Bannon siphoned $1m from ‘build the wall’ campaign while dismissing indictment

    He was accused of pocketing more than $1 million from ‘We Build the Wall funds

  • European privacy groups challenge facial scan firm Clearview

    Privacy campaign groups filed legal complaints Thursday with European regulators against Clearview AI, alleging the facial recognition technology it provides to law enforcement agencies and businesses breaches stringent European Union privacy rules. The complaints say Clearview didn't have any legal basis to collect and process this data under the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, which covers facial image data.

  • Sen. Ron Johnson says he 'respectfully disagreed' with mother of deceased Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick on a January 6 commission

    Gladys Sicknick visited Capitol Hill to urge Senate Republicans to support a commission that would investigate the deadly riot.

  • An Idaho woman accused of killing her kids in 'doomsday' couple case has been found unfit to stand trial

    A psychological evaluation determined that Lori Vallow was "not competent to proceed" with a trial on first-degree murder charges.

  • Vivica Fox responds to 50 Cent’s girlfriend after saying rapper ‘love of my life’

    In a recent Instagram exchange, Vivica Fox responded to 50 Cent‘s girlfriend after saying in an interview that the rapper was “the love of her life.” In a recent interview with Vlad TV, Vivica Fox opened up about her high-profile relationship with 50 Cent back in the day.

  • Trump, Giuliani urge judge to throw out Democrats' Capitol riot lawsuit

    Giuliani's use of the phrase "trial by combat" during the rally that preceded the riot referred to future legal challenges, not anything happening at the Capitol, his lawyer said.

  • The San Jose shooting suspect's ex-wife says he fantasized about killing his colleagues more than 15 years ago

    Cecilia Nelms was married to Samuel Cassidy, the San Jose shooting suspect, for about a decade until they divorced in 2005.