Ephrata man arrested after two-hour negotiation

Feb. 24—EPHRATA — Glenn Bensch, 52, of Ephrata was arrested Wednesday afternoon after about two hours of negotiation with deputies from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, according to a GCSO statement.

Bensch was lodged in the Grant County Jail on suspicion of DUI and on outstanding warrants from Grand Junction, Colorado for robbery, menacing, aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding and first-degree possession of contraband, according to the GCSO statement issued on social media.

Deputies were summoned to the 12000 block of Road C.3 NW after a report from family members that Bensch might be driving under the influence, the statement said. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but Bensch refused.

Deputies pursued him, but Bensch kept driving until he came to a stop on private property, the statement read. Deputies set up a perimeter around the vehicle and sent up an unmanned aircraft to monitor him then started negotiations. He later surrendered without incident.

Recent Headlines