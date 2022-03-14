Ephrata man charged after stabbing sends one to hospital
Mar. 13—A man was in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon after he was stabbed multiple times the night before, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Miguel Angel Lopez-Montez Jr. was charged with first-degree assault and felony threats to kill in connection to the stabbing, deputies said Sunday in a release. The 34-year-old Ephrata man is in the Chelan County Jail.
Authorities were called around 11 p.m. to the location on the 2500 block of state Highway 28 where they found a man with multiple stab wounds to the chest, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies said investigators learned Lopez-Montez, injured and bleeding, fled the scene on foot before police arrived.
After telling medical facilities to stay on the lookout for him, authorities were eventually notified around 1:30 a.m. that Lopez-Montez was at the Quincy Valley Medical Center, according to the sheriff's office. He was arrested by the Quincy Police Department.