Ephrata police use spike strips to stop 16-year-old from escaping deputies

Ephrata Police used spike strips to help stop a stolen car as it was chased by Moses Lake Police and Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies Saturday morning.

Moses Lake police officers say they were investigating a stolen car on Division Street in Moses Lake around 4:25 a.m. That’s when the car’s owner told officers about a passing 2008 Acura that had been following them.

“When the Moses Lake officer tried to pull over the Acura, the car sped away and the Moses Lake officer stopped pursuing,” said a spokesperson. “After a few other attempts to stop the Acura in Moses Lake, the Acura took off into Cascade Valley with Moses Lake Police and Sheriff’s Deputies close behind.”

The chase continued through Cascade Valley, with the Acura swerving to avoid spike strips. When the driver passed a Deputy at State Route 17 and Neppel Road, they started to follow from a safe distance.

Ephrata Police then laid down spike strips at State Route 282 and Nat Washington Way.

“The Acura hit the strips but was able to limp on its rims to the roundabout at State Route 282 and A Street Southeast, where it was spiked again,” said a spokesperson. “The Acura then continued down A Street Southeast to Nat Washington Way where a Deputy performed a low-speed PIT maneuver and brought the Acura to a stop on the sidewalk.”

The 16-year-old driver from Moses Lake was arrested. Police say they also found a .25-caliber handgun.

When officers went to the Moses Lake home, they confirmed the Acura was stolen out of the driveway.

The boy now faces charges of eluding police, DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The 16-year-old is also a suspect in another theft. The 16-year-old allegedly had the stolen car’s keys in his pocket.



