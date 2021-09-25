Get an epic deal on a UHD monitor during the Samsung Discover event

Save big on a 4K UHD monitor right now at Samsung.

If you need to upgrade your home office setup, now's the time to do it. Right now, you can score a top-rated Samsung monitor at a deep discount during the Discover Samsung sales event.

During the flash deal you can save $80 off the full $299.99 list price for the 28-inch Samsung UE570 UHD monitor. That means, during this one-day sale, you can get an instant 27% off and take home the 4K screen for just $219.99.

Samsung makes some of our favorite computer monitors—including our top pick for computer monitors under $200. While we haven't fully tested this model yet, it's got plenty of top-notch and unique features to help make your life a little easier.

This monitor features Ultra HD picture quality, AMD FreeSync capabilities to minimize input latency and a fast one-millisecond response time. According to the brand, the 4K monitor's resolution is four times higher than Full HD and uses 64 times more color than conventional computer screens.

With features designed to shrink buffering times and display crisp images, the UE570 could be an especially good buy for gamers. Meanwhile, if you're planning on using the monitor for work, you can turn on Eye Saver Mode to cut back on blue light emissions and reduce eye strain.

If top-of-the-line features are what you're after, this UHD monitor is sure to please. Make sure to pick one up now before this hot deal sizzles out.

