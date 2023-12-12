Epic Games celebrates after jury decides Google benefits from anticompetitive barriers

A federal court jury has decided that Google’s Android app store has been protected by anticompetitive barriers that have damaged smartphone consumers and software developers, dealing a blow to a major pillar of a technology empire.

The unanimous verdict reached Monday came after just three hours of deliberation following a four-week trial revolving around a lucrative payment system within Google’s Play store. The store is the main place where hundreds of millions of people around the world download and install apps that work on smartphones powered by Google’s Android software.

Cary-based Epic Games, the maker of the popular Fortnite video game, filed a lawsuit against Google three years ago, alleging that the internet powerhouse has been abusing its power to shield its Play Store from competition in order to protect a gold mine that makes billions of dollars annually. Just as Apple does for its iPhone app store, Google collects a commission ranging from 15% to 30% on digital transactions completed within apps.

Apple prevailed in a similar case that Epic brought against the iPhone app store, but the 2021 trial was decided by a federal judge in a ruling that is under appeal at the U.S. Supreme Court.

But the nine-person jury in the Play store case apparently saw things through a different lens, even though Google technically allows Android apps to be downloaded from different stores — an option that Apple prohibits on the iPhone.

Just before the Play store trial started, Google sought to avoid having a jury determine the outcome, only to have its request rejected by U.S. District Judge James Donato. Now it will be up to Donato to determine what steps Google will have to take to unwind its illegal behavior in the Play Store. The judge indicated he will hold hearings on the issue during the second week of January.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney broke into a wide grin after the verdict was read and slapped his lawyers on the back and also shook the hand of a Google attorney, who he thanked for his professional attitude during the proceedings.

He posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Victory over Google! After 4 weeks of detailed court testimony, the California jury found against the Google Play monopoly on all counts. The Court’s work on remedies will start in January. Thanks for everyone’s support and faith! Free Fortnite!”

Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the trial’s outcome.

Here’s more on the trial.

Why should I care about this case?

“People ought to care if it means that users, the players of (mobile) games, are going to get a lower price,” said Eleanor Fox, an antitrust professor at New York University.

Why did Epic sue Google?

On Aug. 13, 2020, Epic introduced an alternative way for Apple iOS and Google Android users to purchase “v-bucks,” the in-game currency of Fortnite.

Mobile players on these operating systems previously had to buy v-bucks through Apple and Google payment systems, both of which took 30% of the revenue major app developers generate. Epic said sidestepping these fees allowed it to offer customers v-bucks at lower prices.

It was later disclosed that Epic’s decision to directly offer v-bucks was part of an intentional plan, dubbed Project Liberty, to lure Apple and Google into antitrust litigation.

Sure enough, the tech titans booted Fortnite from the App Store and Google Play Store the same day, stating Epic violated their developer agreement policies.

Epic promptly sued Apple and Google (which then sued Epic back.)

How do you determine if a monopoly is illegal?

Does Google have a monopoly, and if so, does it exercise this control to harm consumers? The answer comes down to determining something called market definition. Does Google operate a monopoly? Well, a monopoly over what?

“Market definition is going to be critical,” says Pressly Millen, an antitrust trial lawyer in Raleigh with the firm Womble Bond Dickinson.

Epic argues the market is Android application platforms and payment systems, which Google dominates. But Google counters that the market should be defined more broadly to include app stores and phones. The existence of Apple, Google contends, clearly shows it doesn’t have a monopoly in this market.

Just how popular is Fortnite?

Epic has many games — including well-known titles like Infinity Blade and Gears of War — but nothing compares to the global sensation that was (and remains) Fortnite. Launched in 2017, the battle royale series is set in a candy-colored world with bright avatars who fight, interact, and sometimes dance.

In March, Sweeney shared that Fortnite still has around 70 million monthly active users down from a peak of about 83 million in 2021.

Epic Games v. Google verdict is in. What to know about the Cary company’s trial.