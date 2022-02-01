Epic Games invests in Spire Animation's funding round, eyes metaverse boom

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Los Angeles-based Spire Animation Studios said on Tuesday it raised $20 million in a funding round, which included an investment from Fortnite-maker Epic Games to collaborate and build metaverse experiences.

Spire said Epic's three-dimensional creation tool Unreal Engine will integrate with the company's feature animation pipeline to build into metaverse experiences, allowing it to move its existing character assets and worlds to the metaverse.

Metaverse is the latest buzzword in the technology space, with companies shifting focus and deals picking up pace in the segment as tech giants foresee it to be a major innovation and revenue generator.

In January this year, Microsoft announced a buyout of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard — marking the biggest acquisition in the gaming sector and boosting the industry's bet on the metaverse.

The proceeds raised from Epic and existing investor Connect Ventures will be set aside to expand the team, build new infrastructure and improve technology, Spire Animation said.

Founded by "Ratatouille" and "How To Train Your Dragon" producer Brad Lewis, the company is currently producing "Trouble" and "Century Goddess."

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Third AZ resident faces drug charges in probe of fatal shooting at Erie short-term rental

    Police said another person charged told investigators that Arizona group came to Erie to sell fentanyl pills to a person from Erie for $30,000.

  • Sony Buys ‘Destiny’ Game Developer Bungie for $3.6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. is purchasing Bungie Inc., the U.S. video game developer behind the popular Destiny and Halo franchises, for $3.6 billion to bolster its stable of game-making studios.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital CurrencyPrince And

  • The Fed is both too cautious about digital dollars, and too nonchalant about private cryptocurrencies

    The Fed’s reluctance to rush into launching a digital dollar is understandable, but it's no excuse for the slow pace of regulatory reform for cryptocurrencies.

  • Want Triple-Digit Returns This Year? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, According to Wall Street

    Unfortunately, the market has given up some of those gains in 2022, as uncertainty surrounding high inflation and rising interest rates has sparked a selling spree. For instance, Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan recently raised his price target on DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) stock to $130, implying 142% upside. Likewise, Naved Khan of Truist Securities has a price target of $88 on Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), implying 227% upside.

  • This Crypto Will Be the Solana of 2022

    The year 2021 was the year of Solana. This dynamic cryptocurrency soared more than 11,000% as more and more investors decided to invest. And developers flocked to the blockchain. They increased by almost five to nearly 900, according to Electric Capital's recent developer report.

  • Man in blue ‘dinosaur onesie’ recorded trying to break into homes, Tennessee cops say

    “You can’t make this stuff up.”

  • AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Plans Deep Cut to Its Dividend. The Stock Falls.

    AT&T says it will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia following WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery. AT also cut its dividend, a move that was expected.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is starting to ride high again. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are three stocks ARK Invest bought on Monday, adding to Wood's existing positions. ARK Invest hadn't added to its largest position -- Tesla -- since early June of last year.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • AT&T, Discovery Fall on Dividend Reduction in Warner Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. shares declined after the telecommunications giant said it will pay a dividend at the lower end of its previously announced range following the spinoff of its WarnerMedia business to Discovery Inc.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Dig

  • Trouble Ahead: Data Shows Boomers Have Most of Their Money in Stocks as Market Prepares for a Correction — Here’s What You Can Do

    Despite stocks bouncing back on the morning of Jan. 31, the S&P 500 is still on pace for its worst month since Oct. 2020 -- and the slide could spell trouble for seniors who are heavily invested...

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • How To Avoid Accidentally Paying Tax on Money Received through Zelle

    Since the Internal Revenue Service reported that third-party payment processors will be responsible, starting in 2022, for reporting payments issued on a 1099-K form, people who use these platforms to...

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • ConocoPhillips to sell Permian Basin assets to another Houston-based co. for $440M

    When ConocoPhillips announced in September it would purchase Royal Dutch Shell’s Permian business for $9.5 billion cash, CEO Ryan Lance said his company would start selling off other oil and gas producing acreage to the tune of $4 billion to $5 billion by 2023.

  • JPMorgan Sells Shale Driller It Picked Up Following Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is selling Bighorn Permian Resources LLC, an oil and gas producer it took over in 2020 after the company failed to attract bidders during its bankruptcy, to Earthstone Energy Inc. for $860 million. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Save Your Portfolio During a Stock Market Crash

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.1% to 11.3%, can be your rock during periods of heightened volatility.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia in 1999, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become one of the most desired chip stocks selling today. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) power not only video gaming but also numerous applications driving popular tech sectors such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse. Nvidia stock opened trading on the stock market on Jan. 12, 1999, at $12 per share.

  • 3 Stumbling Growth Stocks That Could Soon Soar

    Stocks of young companies typically entail high risks. Analysts and investors usually try to estimate how a new company may fare based on its plans, target market, demand for its products, management's experience, viability of its business model, financial estimates, and several other similar factors. Change in one or more of these factors may drastically impact a stock's price.