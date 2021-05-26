Epic Iran at the V&A is a bewildering rocket-ride through 5,000 years of history

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alastair Sooke
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Detail from Shirin Aliabadi&#39;s Miss Hybrid #3, 2008 - &#xa9; Estate of Shirin Aliabadi. Collection The Farjam Collection
Detail from Shirin Aliabadi's Miss Hybrid #3, 2008 - © Estate of Shirin Aliabadi. Collection The Farjam Collection

A blue-eyed blonde is staring at you through the camera. Though she wears a headscarf, her attitude is feisty, defiant. A plaster across her nose indicates recent cosmetic surgery. An enormous bubble of lavender gum, obscuring her mouth, is about to burst – like her generation of Iranian women, perhaps. Pop!

It’s a surprise, this photograph from 2008 by the artist Shirin Aliabadi – in the V&A’s new exhibition, Epic Iran. With more than 300 objects (none from Iranian institutions) spanning, as the subtitle puts it, “5000 years of culture”, it challenges Western stereotypes about a country infamously included in President Bush’s “axis of evil”. To those of us weaned on news footage of grim-faced mullahs, barbaric public executions, and crowds chanting “Death to America!”, the show is a revelation – especially its final section, which deals with Iranian art from the past turbulent century.

Talk, though, about squeezing a quart into a pint pot. There’s something old-school about mounting an exhibition of such scope, condensing the complexities of multiple ethnicities and civilisations into a single narrative. There hasn’t been such a panoptic view of Iran since the Royal Academy’s International Exhibition of Persian Art of 1931.

The result is less a gallop, more bewildering rocket-ride through time. No sooner have we learned about the Elamites, and made the acquaintance of the mysterious Medes, both of whom occupied Iran’s vast upland plateau in ancient times, then we’re propelled forward to the Achaemenid empire founded by Cyrus the Great, when Iran was united politically for the first time.

Ah, yes, here’s Persepolis, where one grand palace could accommodate 10,000 guests, just on the ground floor. Did all of them get to quaff from these elaborate gold and silver “rhytons” (drinking horns), embellished with fantastical animal shapes such as this magnificent winged lion?

Don’t linger, though, because we’ve yet to meet the mighty Parthians, who rivalled Rome, as well as the Sasanians, and get to grips with Zoroastrianism, with its fire temples and “Towers of Silence” where vultures once picked clean dead bodies, and… phew! Still more than a millennium to go. The section about the Persian empire contains a gold model of a two-wheeled chariot pulled by four tiny horses, from the British Museum. It isn’t only the hooded driver who’s cracking the whip: the curators are at it, too.

Horoscope of Iskandar Sultan, 1411 - Courtesy Wellcome Collection
Horoscope of Iskandar Sultan, 1411 - Courtesy Wellcome Collection

Things feel congested. Little is allowed to breathe. Individual objects suffer from the general cram-them-in approach: stunning loans from the likes of the Met in New York, don’t have the prominence they deserve. Entire periods get shoehorned, too: the Qajar dynasty (1789-1925), for instance, is stuffed into a corner near the end. I wanted to hear more about the ballet-loving shah who demanded that upper-class Iranian women should raise their hemlines, to imitate tutus, a century before the miniskirt emerged in Swinging London. There he is, in a photograph taken in Vienna in 1873, with, bizarrely, a partially drooping moustache. But – crack! – Reza Shah Pahlavi is already seizing power. No, wait, his son, Iran’s last shah, is being forced into exile. The 1979 revolution has occurred.

The closing displays, devoted to modern and contemporary Iranian art, are full of brilliant, fascinating sculptors and painters (Parviz Tanavoli, Tala Madani) and stories of subversion and resistance: there’s a beach scene by the openly gay artist Bahman Mohasses, whose work was shown in Tehran recently, confounding expectations yet again. But they, too, are let down by a hang that forces artworks up against each other like commuters jostling on the Underground.

Moreover, the show’s central premise, that “a resilient thread of national character” is woven through five millennia of Iranian art and design, eluded me. Where is it? Stitched into the long tradition of Persian poetry, perhaps: a section focuses on Iran’s national epic, the Shahnameh (Book of Kings), composed by the poet Firdowsi (d. 1020). But what about those periods, sometimes lasting centuries, when Iran didn’t exist as a political entity? I could have done with a conceptual ball of string to guide me through the labyrinth. Any section in the show could – arguably, should – have been an in-depth exhibition on its own.

From Saturday until Sept 12;. Info: vam.ac.uk

Recommended Stories

  • 'Epic Iran' puts 5,000 years of artefacts on show at London's V&A

    From ancient sculptures to contemporary photographs, objects spanning 5,000 years of Iranian art, culture and design go on display at London's Victoria & Albert (V&A) museum this week in the first such major exhibition in Britain in 90 years. "Epic Iran", which opens to the public on Saturday, features more than 300 items from ancient, Islamic and contemporary Iran, including manuscripts, ceramics, carpets, textiles as well as photos, the museum said. The exhibition is made up of 10 sections, including "The Persian Empire", spanning the Achaemenid period, "Change of Faith", which focuses on the role of Islam in Iranian culture and "Literary Excellence" looking at Persian poetry.

  • Fast & Furious star John Cena apologises for calling Taiwan a country

    U.S. wrestling superstar and actor John Cena apologised to Chinese fans on Tuesday after calling Taiwan a country during an interview to promote his latest movie "Fast & Furious 9". Speaking to Taiwanese television TVBS earlier this month, 44-year-old Cena said Taiwan would be the first "country" to see the latest Fast and Furious. China regards Taiwan as its province, an assertion that most on the self-ruled, democratic island rejects.

  • The secrets of Phil Mickelson's USPGA Championship success

    Still Phil Mickelson refused to bow to Father Time, flying through the night to be with wife Amy and responding to messages as his private jet traversed the time zones. Goodness knows from where Mickelson summoned the energy after Sunday’s historic win in the US PGA Championship. The Californian, who turns 51 next month, became the oldest player ever to win a major, breaking a record which had stood for 53 years. Golf has christened it “The Awe on the Shore” and even Tiger Woods, a man with whom Mickelson has enjoyed a famously frosty relationship, described the achievement as “truly inspirational”. Yet how did he do it? How did a man who had gone 18 straight starts without a top 20 tame such a brutal course, a course which sent world No 1 Dustin Johnson packing within two days? How did a player diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis in 2010 keep his hands steady and his body loose for four straight days? How did a golfer who already had five major keep his motivation levels up? The game Mickelson announced that he “hit bombs” at The Ocean Course and indeed, his form off the tee played a huge role in his first major victory in eight years. The two-wood he employed gave him the control with which he has been finessing with Andrew Getson, who he's been working with since 2014, over the last few years. Getson, a former Tour player, does not have the profile of Butch Harmon, Mickelson’s former coach, but he is similar in that he tweaks rather than overhauls. Getson has been careful not to interfere with the Mickelson “magic” around the greens. His holed bunker shot on the fifth during the final round was the image of the day. Interestingly, Mickelson switched his putting grip on the 17th, to employ “the claw”. It gave him more stability, the attribute he has long craved. The body Mickelson has become quasi-evangelical about physical and mental health in the autumn of his career. He has lost a significant amount of weight since his heyday in the early-to mid-2000s, when he cut a portly figure, and now looks pretty buff. Famously, he was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis in 2010, but blessedly the medication worked. But it sparked a dedication to his intake and as the results began to tail off in the second half of the last decade, Mickelson underwent a “hard reset”, creating his own six-day 'Coffee For Wellness' diet with performance coach Dave Phillips. The diet involves consuming only water and a special coffee blend that includes Ethiopian Yirgacheffe coffee, almond milk, cinnamon and coconut MCT oil. He has also, apparently, cut out most meats and is fastidious about what he goes into his body.

  • George Floyd. Trayvon Martin. Sandra Bland. For many Black Americans, these deaths and others have caused lasting trauma

    For many Black Americans, there are pivotal moments that remind them how vulnerable they are. George Floyd's death was one moment. There were others.

  • The Air Force Discovered How to Turn Cargo Planes Into Bombers

    Here comes a massive boost in firepower.

  • Better Buy: Adobe vs. Salesforce

    Adobe Systems (NASDAQ: ADBE) opened for business in 1984 and within a decade the company had released two of its trademark products: Acrobat and Photoshop. These software tools are still at the heart of Adobe's digital media business, but the company has more recently expanded into customer experience management (CXM).

  • Polling shows vaccine myths are persisting among unvaccinated people

    Reproduced from KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor; Chart: Axios VisualsBig myths about COVID vaccines are showing real staying power among unvaccinated Americans.The big picture: While misinformation isn't the only factor fueling hesitancy, it's an ongoing problem the media, health leaders and trusted messengers need to chip away at.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: All told, 67% of unvaccinated adults either believed or weren’t sure about at least one major falsehood about the vaccines.One big myth with legs is that the vaccines cause COVID-19. 36% of respondents either thought that was true or weren't sure; it was also the biggest misconception among Black and Hispanic Americans as well as young adults.Different myths have gained ground among vaccine-hesitant Republicans: 37% either believed that the vaccines change your DNA, or weren't sure.Leaders, from Biden on down, can keep hammering away at the facts. So can the media.Doctors, nurses, community health workers and pharmacists are also important sources of information for unvaccinated Americans and trusted messengers.They have a special role to play in their communities clearing up the myths about vaccines that remain among the most hesitant groups.Go deeper: Read the full column (Kaiser Family Foundation)More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mali country profile

    Concise information about Mali and its people, including figures for area, population, main languages, religions, exports, and more.

  • Harry Maguire will ‘try to join’ training in Gdansk before Europa League final

    The Manchester United captain sustained ankle ligament damage 16 days ago but is in Poland before Wednesday’s showpiece.

  • Blinken is making his first trip to Israel this week. Pompeo isn’t far behind.

    Their dual visits come at a sensitive time in the Middle East, days into a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that halted fierce fighting.

  • 10 white sneakers to wear all summer long

    Choose from a crisp Air Jordan 1 model to a platform option from Sam Edelman.

  • Motor racing-Ferrari confirm Leclerc's crash led to driveshaft failure

    The Italian team had said after the race that it was not clear the problem was connected to the crash. The part then broke after five corners as Leclerc was going to the starting grid. Leclerc returned to the pits and retired, there not being enough time to make repairs before the start.

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Trump tells court he has ‘absolute immunity’ over January 6

    Attorney for former president calls for Democrat’s lawsuit to be ‘firmly rejected’ over right to ‘absolute immunity’

  • The Musical Puppetmaster Behind ‘American Idol’ on Claudia Conway and a Close Call With Disaster

    Eric McCandless/ABCOn Sunday’s finale of American Idol, there was a slight snafu. Last season’s runner-up and fan-favorite Arthur Gunn was slated to perform alongside Sheryl Crow, playing a medley of her biggest hits. But at the last minute and with no explanation, he didn’t. Yet the show must always go on.Instead, this season’s contestant Graham DeFranco, who made it into the Top 16, was pulled from the audience to take Gunn’s spot. It was such a “curveball” that even American Idol’s music director, Kristopher Pooley, says he was left in the dark on what happened.“It’s live TV and all sorts of things can happen,” he told The Daily Beast. “We were told suddenly Graham’s going to do the song. I think he had just a couple of minutes notice. Graham hopped up on live TV in front of millions of people and sang a duet with Sheryl Crow.”“We threw the lyrics up on the teleprompter,” he added. “It said what his lyrics were and what Sheryl’s lyrics were. I was like, ‘Alright, here we go.’ In our show there’s organic music moments happening left and right, so we have to be on our toes.”The surprises of live television were one of the more intimidating elements Pooley was bracing for when he joined American Idol in 2018. The Detroit native handles all music-related aspects of the singing competition, including the arrangements, vocal coaches, and music producers. He even cues in the singers, managing more than 50 musicians and contestants and learning up to 70 songs in a day.Pooley has served as a music director on music tours and performances, including for Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani, and Demi Lovato. But American Idol’s broadcast live to millions of viewers is a different beast entirely.“The unknown can be daunting, but I felt up for it,” he explained. “I have a whole music team and I just felt really confident we could step in and do a great job. There’s a real learning curve to the show, so probably our first couple episodes, our heads were spinning. Then once we kind of settled into season one, it got a lot easier.”Pooley was able to nab the job after the show’s main producers were impressed with judge Katy Perry’s tours and they requested a meeting. “It was just a good fit, we hit it off right away,” he said. “Then it was right into working on the show.”His work begins in Hollywood Week, where hundreds of hopeful contestants are flown from across the country to California for an intensive boot camp where they must learn new songs, perform duets with strangers, and dazzle the judges with their solo performances in a bid to secure a coveted place in the live shows. Pooley helps compile a master list of songs that the singers, who cover a breadth of genres, can perform for judges Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.From there, Pooley and his team help contestants figure out arrangements and work with vocal coaches to nail their performances. It was during Hollywood Week that Pooley met Claudia Conway, the daughter of former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and her anti-Trump husband George Conway. “She was great,” Pooley offered. “I was really, really surprised by how well she could sing.”“It’s really exciting because a lot of them don’t really know how great they are yet,” Pooley added, speaking of the influx of industry newcomers on the show. “They know they have a talent. They have ambition, they know that they want to try this American Idol thing, but they come from an environment where they don’t have access to any type of arrangement or coaching. So, it’s really cool to see the artists step into their power.”Claudia Conway Goes Hollywood, Surprises ‘American Idol’ Judges With Adele and Emotional ConfessionPooley said he had no predictions on who would take home the title this year, explaining his team treats every contestant as if they are going to win. “We put the same amount of energy and effort into everyone,” he said. “I don’t try to think too much about the TV side of it and the showbiz. I’m thinking, ‘How can I make them the best they possibly can be?’ Then we see what the viewers decide. It’s always fascinating.”It was ultimately Chayce Beckham who was named the winner of Season 19, which wrapped up Sunday. The 24-year-old has already seen a taste of success with his new song “23” securing iTunes’ No. 1 spot for country music and No. 2 for its overall top songs on Monday.Since its launch in 2002, American Idol has helped produce some notable country stars including Carrie Underwood, Scotty McCreery, and Kellie Pickler. Pooley thinks it’s a result of the audience being drawn to storytelling, which is a staple of country music.Earlier this month, 16-year-old country singer Caleb Kennedy was let go from the ABC show after making it into the Top 5 when a video clip began circulating online where he’s seen sitting next to someone who was wearing a Ku Klux Klan-style hood.“Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise, but I am no longer gonna be on American Idol,” the fan-favorite wrote in an Instagram statement. “There was a video that surfaced on the internet, and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse. I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down. I’ll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me. I’m so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect! Thank you for supporting me.”His mother Anita Guy later said the video was filmed when Kennedy was 12 years old and after he had watched the movie The Strangers: Prey at Night, adding that her son “doesn’t have a racist bone in his body.”Pooley was reluctant to say if he felt if the show made the correct decision in regard to kicking Kennedy off the show, saying the issue was “complicated.” “I also think that redemption is the central human story,” he said. “There’s always hope. He’s obviously super talented and I wish him the best, but as far as you know, a right or wrong decision, I just do music.”While not officially a done deal yet, Pooley said he is looking forward to the prospect of returning next year for the show’s 20th season. “It’s an exciting time for the show,” Pooley said. “I think we’re coming off a little high, with this finale. So yeah, if they want me back and then we do another season.”While American Idol is one of his career highlights, Pooley also has achieved some other milestones, including music-directing Perry’s Super Bowl XLIX halftime show in 2015, as well as her inauguration performance for President Joe Biden in January.“It was very surreal to work on that,” Pooley recalled, speaking of the inauguration where Perry sang “Firework” in front of the Lincoln Memorial. “To see something that goes from an idea that Katy has and then I put music together for, to be part of a moment in history, what felt like a release of tension that day. We wanted to create a hopeful moment that whatever you believe politically, either side, just to celebrate our country. The whole goal of that was to be inspirational and have a hopeful tone.”“I just feel thankful and surprised at the opportunities I get and all the artists I get to work with,” he added. “I’m just thankful for where I am and I don’t take any of it for granted. I try to acknowledge that the career stuff is a very small slice of life. So, I’m thankful for those moments, but I’m also just as thankful for spending time with my daughter and my wife.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Manhunt suspect in SC, Missouri killings found ‘tired and thirsty,’ Chester sheriff says

    Manhunt suspect Tyler Terry was captured Monday morning in connection with four murders and other shootings in South Carolina and Missouri.

  • Newsmax mocks AOC for getting therapy after Capitol riot

    The congresswoman says she had to “slow down” after the insurrection

  • 3 dead after Japanese vessel, Russian freighter collide

    Three crew members of a Japanese crab fishing vessel died Wednesday after a collision with a Russian freighter in the Sea of Okhotsk, north of Japan’s Hokkaido island, officials said. The Russian cargo ship rescued all five crew members, but three were confirmed dead after arriving at the port of Mombetsu, Japan’s government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said. Japanese broadcaster NHK identified the Japanese vessel as the 9.7-ton Daihachi Hokko Maru, based in Mombetsu, and the freighter as the 662-ton Amur, registered in Nevelsk in Russia’s Sakhalin island.

  • House Call: All the Cool Airbnbs I Want to Book

    This is a wild opportunity: Tomorrow (May 26) bookings will open on Airbnb for one- or two-night stays at the Charles H. Tuttle mansion—an 1899 brownstone in Manhattan’s Hamilton Heights—priced at $20. The sprawling 6,000-square-foot home has formal living and dining rooms, a chef’s kitchen, and a grand foyer, plus a variety of old and new touches from stained glass to modern bathrooms.