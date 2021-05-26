Epic Iran at the V&A is a bewildering rocket-ride through 5,000 years of history
A blue-eyed blonde is staring at you through the camera. Though she wears a headscarf, her attitude is feisty, defiant. A plaster across her nose indicates recent cosmetic surgery. An enormous bubble of lavender gum, obscuring her mouth, is about to burst – like her generation of Iranian women, perhaps. Pop!
It’s a surprise, this photograph from 2008 by the artist Shirin Aliabadi – in the V&A’s new exhibition, Epic Iran. With more than 300 objects (none from Iranian institutions) spanning, as the subtitle puts it, “5000 years of culture”, it challenges Western stereotypes about a country infamously included in President Bush’s “axis of evil”. To those of us weaned on news footage of grim-faced mullahs, barbaric public executions, and crowds chanting “Death to America!”, the show is a revelation – especially its final section, which deals with Iranian art from the past turbulent century.
Talk, though, about squeezing a quart into a pint pot. There’s something old-school about mounting an exhibition of such scope, condensing the complexities of multiple ethnicities and civilisations into a single narrative. There hasn’t been such a panoptic view of Iran since the Royal Academy’s International Exhibition of Persian Art of 1931.
The result is less a gallop, more bewildering rocket-ride through time. No sooner have we learned about the Elamites, and made the acquaintance of the mysterious Medes, both of whom occupied Iran’s vast upland plateau in ancient times, then we’re propelled forward to the Achaemenid empire founded by Cyrus the Great, when Iran was united politically for the first time.
Ah, yes, here’s Persepolis, where one grand palace could accommodate 10,000 guests, just on the ground floor. Did all of them get to quaff from these elaborate gold and silver “rhytons” (drinking horns), embellished with fantastical animal shapes such as this magnificent winged lion?
Don’t linger, though, because we’ve yet to meet the mighty Parthians, who rivalled Rome, as well as the Sasanians, and get to grips with Zoroastrianism, with its fire temples and “Towers of Silence” where vultures once picked clean dead bodies, and… phew! Still more than a millennium to go. The section about the Persian empire contains a gold model of a two-wheeled chariot pulled by four tiny horses, from the British Museum. It isn’t only the hooded driver who’s cracking the whip: the curators are at it, too.
Things feel congested. Little is allowed to breathe. Individual objects suffer from the general cram-them-in approach: stunning loans from the likes of the Met in New York, don’t have the prominence they deserve. Entire periods get shoehorned, too: the Qajar dynasty (1789-1925), for instance, is stuffed into a corner near the end. I wanted to hear more about the ballet-loving shah who demanded that upper-class Iranian women should raise their hemlines, to imitate tutus, a century before the miniskirt emerged in Swinging London. There he is, in a photograph taken in Vienna in 1873, with, bizarrely, a partially drooping moustache. But – crack! – Reza Shah Pahlavi is already seizing power. No, wait, his son, Iran’s last shah, is being forced into exile. The 1979 revolution has occurred.
The closing displays, devoted to modern and contemporary Iranian art, are full of brilliant, fascinating sculptors and painters (Parviz Tanavoli, Tala Madani) and stories of subversion and resistance: there’s a beach scene by the openly gay artist Bahman Mohasses, whose work was shown in Tehran recently, confounding expectations yet again. But they, too, are let down by a hang that forces artworks up against each other like commuters jostling on the Underground.
Moreover, the show’s central premise, that “a resilient thread of national character” is woven through five millennia of Iranian art and design, eluded me. Where is it? Stitched into the long tradition of Persian poetry, perhaps: a section focuses on Iran’s national epic, the Shahnameh (Book of Kings), composed by the poet Firdowsi (d. 1020). But what about those periods, sometimes lasting centuries, when Iran didn’t exist as a political entity? I could have done with a conceptual ball of string to guide me through the labyrinth. Any section in the show could – arguably, should – have been an in-depth exhibition on its own.
From Saturday until Sept 12;. Info: vam.ac.uk