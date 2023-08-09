Epic loses bid to make Apple change its App Store payment rules right now
The Supreme Court rejected a request to immediately enforce an on-hold injunction.
has lost an attempt to force to change its App Store payment practices sooner rather than later. The maker asked the Supreme Court to overturn a US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that delayed an injunction against Apple over App Store rules. However, Justice Elena Kagan without providing an explanation, as reports.
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals originally in April. However, it suspended the injunction in July so Apple could .
Following a blockbuster trial between Apple and Epic Games in 2021, a lower-court judge that Apple violated California's Unfair Competition law by blocking third-party developers from directing users to alternative payment options. The judge issued the injunction to stop that practice.
For the last three years, the companies have been battling over the issue of in-app payments on iOS. Epic raised the ire of Apple (and Google) when it told mobile Fortnite players they'd get a discount on the in-game V-Bucks currency if they . Apple and Google take of in-app transactions on iOS and Android.
The mobile platform holders swiftly yanked Fortnite from their respective app stores, Epic them and the legal battles are still rumbling on. The Google case (in which is involved as a plaintiff) is set to this November.
Regardless of what happens in the US, Apple and Google are already being forced to open up their platforms to third-party payments systems in certain markets, such as and . It has also been reported that Apple plans to allow third-party app stores on the iPhone , in large part to comply with incoming European Union rules. Epic is already prepared for that, as its own mobile app store is ready to go.