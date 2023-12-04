Epic mountain views grace this 254-acre Colorado retreat for sale. See it for yourself

Want to disappear into the iconic beauty and stillness of mountain life in Colorado, away from society yet close enough to retreat back to city life when warranted? A vast retreat for sale in the Centennial State allows you to do just that.

But it will cost you.

Triple Creek Ranch, a 254-plus-acre property tucked away “amongst the aspens and pines in a private alley along the Gore Range,” has listed outside of Silverthorne, Colorado, for $26 million, the listing on Hall and Hall says.

“Here, one can retire to either of the extraordinary lodges for solitude or hosting after a day of private fishing or horseback riding.”

The ranch, named after a trio of creeks on the property that connect to the Blue River, features two huge lodges, both with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, kitchens, fireplaces and so much more. The Thunder Lodge is turnkey and 7,248 square feet and the Elk Lodge is 6,278 square feet.

Also on the property:

Manager’s residence

12,800-square-foot equestrian area

10-stall stable

Three stocked trout ponds

Eight other ponds

And, of course, the beautiful estate is minutes from the outside world.

“Triple Creek is a five-minute drive north of Silverthorne, Colorado, and the I-70 corridor. Denver is a one-hour and thirty-minute drive to the east, and the nearest FBO in Kremmling is a 20-minute drive to the north,” the listing notes. “The ranch is also just a short drive from the slopes of Breckenridge and the Copper Mountain Ski Resort.”

