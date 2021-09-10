Epic ruling invites future efforts to paint Apple as monopolist -experts

FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with Epic Games logo is seen in front of Apple logo in this illustration
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jan Wolfe and Mike Scarcella
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jan Wolfe and Mike Scarcella

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge stopped short of labeling Apple Inc an "illegal monopolist" on Friday, but the closely-watched ruling provides a roadmap for similar claims against the iPhone maker in the future, legal experts said.

Ruling on an antitrust case brought by Epic Games, creator of the online game "Fortnite," U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said Epic did not present sufficient evidence of Apple having unlawful monopoly power in the relevant market, which she defined as "digital mobile gaming transactions."

But the California judge made clear that the decision was limited to the facts before her.

"While the Court finds that Apple enjoys considerable market share of over 55% and extraordinarily high profit margins, these factors alone do not show antitrust conduct," Gonzalez Rogers said. "The Court does not find that it is impossible; only that Epic Games failed in its burden to demonstrate Apple is an illegal monopolist."

The judge did find that Apple's rules on its lucrative App Store business violated California state competition laws.

The question of whether Apple abused monopoly power "remains very much unsettled," said Joshua Paul Davis, a professor of antitrust law at the University of San Francisco School of Law.

"Given how controversial these issues are right now, I would expect this not to be the final say," he said.

In her ruling, Gonzalez Rogers noted that Epic Games had "overreached" in a trial earlier this year by trying to define the relevant market as all app distribution and in-app payments on iPhones.

"As a consequence, the trial record was not as fulsome with respect to antitrust conduct in the relevant market as it could have been," Gonzalez Rogers said.

Apple's legal team said it was still reviewing whether to appeal the decision.

"We're extremely pleased with this decision," Apple's General Counsel Katherine L. Adams told reporters. "It underscores the merit of our business, both as an economic and competitive engine."

Valarie Williams, a partner at law firm Alston & Bird, called Gonzalez Rogers' decision a "road map" to future plaintiffs pursuing monopoly claims against Apple.

Future plaintiffs could bring a case that adopts Gonzalez Rogers's market definition and introduces additional evidence, Williams said.

Sam Weinstein, a professor of antitrust law at Cardozo School of Law, agreed the judge's ruling could encourage other market participants to learn from Epic's case and try to launch a stronger blow against Apple.

Language in the ruling could even signal that the judge thinks "it's only a matter of time" before Apple becomes a monopoly, Weinstein said.

"This is only one particular piece of litigation framed in one particular way," said Davis. "The court was pretty explicit that different litigants could come forward with different evidence...and that could potentially change the result."

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Mike Scarcella; Additional reporting by Stephen Nellis and Diane Bartz; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Sonya Hepinstall)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • German anger rises as pandemic reopens old wounds for the eurozone

    The European Union's fragile solidarity over Covid is at risk of collapse as German anger at high inflation and massive deficits in southern Europe exposes faultlines which almost destroyed the bloc a decade ago, experts have warned.

  • Appeals court blocks strict Tennessee abortion law

    In July last year, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed one of the tightest abortion restrictions in the country, including banning the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected at around six weeks, which is often before a woman realizes she is pregnant. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals https://www.opn.ca6.uscourts.gov/opinions.pdf/21a0215p-06.pdf on Friday agreed with the district court's ruling that prohibited enforcement of the law's provisions, saying they are "constitutionally unsound."

  • City recorder in Tennessee indicted on theft, misconduct charges

    Gleason’s city recorder has been indicted after being accused of misappropriating more than $12,000, Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower said Thursday.

  • Wells Fargo hit with new $250 million fine for failure to pay back wronged customers

    The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said the bank had not met the requirements of a 2018 consent order, when the regulator ordered the bank to pay back customers who were charged excessive or improper fees. Specifically, the OCC said Wells Fargo's efforts to identify and pay back customers who had been previously harmed by the bank were insufficient, citing "significant deficiencies" in its earlier attempt. As part of that earlier consent order, the bank had been directed to create a program to identify wronged customers and pay them restitution.

  • Apple Fires Manager Who Complained; She Gains Right to Sue

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. employee Ashley Gjovik, who filed allegations with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board last month, said she was illegally fired in retaliation and will continue pursuing her legal complaints against the tech giant.Apple informed Gjovik that it’s terminating her employment for violating policies including the disclosure of confidential product-related information, according to documents that she supplied to Bloomberg News.“I’m really disappointed because I love Apple

  • Missouri AG won’t defend state officials in lawsuit, citing undisclosed conflict

    Private attorneys will represent the Missouri treasurer and secretary of state in litigation over a ballot summary.

  • A group of 200-plus CEOs from companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Home Depot says it 'welcomes' Biden's vax-or-test mandate

    A group of the nation's most powerful executives supports Biden's plan requiring companies with over 100 workers to mandate vaccines or weekly tests.

  • A woman who says her employer denied her request to finish at 5 p.m. so she could collect her daughter from day care won $254,000 after a legal challenge

    Alice Thompson told the BBC she asked to work flexibly to collect her daughter from day care and resigned when her request wasn't properly considered.

  • Lawsuit: Farm hired white immigrants over Black US laborers

    Six Black farmworkers in Mississippi say in a new lawsuit that their former employer brought white laborers from South Africa to do the same jobs they were doing, and that the farm has been violating federal law by paying the white immigrants more for the same type of work. Mississippi Center for Justice and Southern Migrant Legal Services filed the federal lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of the six workers against Pitts Farm Partnership, which grows cotton, soybeans and corn in the Mississippi Delta's Sunflower County. The lawsuit said the farm violated regulations of a foreign worker visa program, which requires equal treatment of U.S. workers and their immigrant counterparts.

  • Big Tech companies shift to making semiconductors in-house

    Making brand-specific chips will allow tech companies to build around their products.

  • You Won’t Be Seeing KFC Chicken Tenders In Commercials Anytime Soon–Here’s Why

    Don’t worry. You will still see them on the menu.

  • Walmart to scrap quarterly bonuses as it raises wages

    "The overwhelming majority of our associates say their hourly wage is the most important part of their pay and by folding the bonus into the overall pay raise, associates receive consistent, predictable pay," a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement. With the wage increase, Walmart's U.S. average hourly wage will go up to $16.40, it has said.

  • Prince Andrew avoiding service of lawsuit, accuser's lawyer says

    Britain's Prince Andrew and his lawyers have refused multiple attempts to serve the beleaguered royal with notice of a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him last month in New York, according to an attorney for his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, and documents obtained by ABC News. "Process servers have shown up at his residence, and they have refused to take the summons and refused to let the process servers in to serve," said David Boies, chairman of New York City-based law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, which represents Giuffre. "Runaway Prince," blared a headline in one British tabloid newspaper, The Sun.

  • Could You Live on $1,557 a Month in Retirement? Here's Why You Might Have To

    Many people struggle to make ends meet despite earning a decent salary because the cost of living has consistently risen over time, making it harder for workers to keep up. In 2021, the median annual U.

  • Full news conference: Gov. Polis, health officials provide update on COVID-19 as the Biden administration rolls out a mandatory vaccination effort

    Gov. Polis and state health officials provided an update on COVID-19 in Colorado as the Biden administration rolls out a mandatory vaccination effort.

  • Common Ways Smart People Lose Their Jobs

    Intelligent people can lose their jobs for silly reasons. Although some of the mistakes are due to momentary lapses, others result from serious judgment problems. Even some CEOs have been fired for...

  • The war for engagement — not pay or perks — is driving the Great Resignation

    The conventional wisdom that more people across the board are more likely than ever to leave their jobs is wrong, according to extensive polling by Gallup. What is true: Self-identified disengaged workers are ditching jobs faster than ever, the data reveals. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Engagement, not pay or perks, is the leading indicator — and chief reason — for the record turnover many companies are experiencing today.Happy employ

  • European investors warn of shift away from Vietnam over restrictions

    More European investors in Vietnam are considering relocating projects elsewhere if the country's coronavirus restrictions continued for much longer, the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) said. A sharp rise in coronavirus cases since late April has seen movement restrictions imposed widely, affecting workers and forcing many companies to suspend operations, which resulted in falls in August exports, industrial output and retail sales. "What our members need now is a clear roadmap out of these current measures, one which resolves the roadblocks to their commercial operations and gives them a predictable path on which to plan the reopening of their businesses," EuroCham chairman Alain Cany said in a statement.

  • China Intervenes in Oil Market With Historic Sale of Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China made an unprecedented intervention in the global oil market, releasing crude from its strategic reserve for the first time with the explicit aim of lowering prices.The announcement comes amid surging energy costs in China, not just for oil but also for coal and natural gas, and electricity shortages in some provinces that have forced some factories to cut production. Inflation is rapidly rising too, a political headache for Beijing. In a late statement on Thursday, the Natio

  • Why Biden can’t fix the semiconductor shortage

    No matter how vital chips may be, there's no simple fix for shortages in a sector where overcapacity can be deadly.