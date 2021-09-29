Epic Stash Of Muscle Car Barn Finds Will Amaze You

If you’re not amazed by this video, please check your pulse…

We’ve seen some pretty impressive car collections in our time, but we have to admit the video of this collection amassed by one man is quite impressive. The person who put together the video of it calls the collection the “Biggest Barn Find Unearthing Ever.” They go on to say it’s the “Greatest Barn Find Collection Known To Man.” That might be a bit of hyperbole, but we understand their excitement.

Check out 175 barn find cars in one warehouse here.

First off, these aren’t truly barn find cars. You’ll note almost all are in fantastic condition with no visible dirt buildup on the exteriors. These rides have been lovingly cared for, which we think is better than something which was left to get all kinds of straw dust on it as ol’ Betsy did her business by the rear passenger-side wheel.

The story goes that the man who owned these cars, last name Johnson (don’t know his first name), had been collecting classic American cars, mostly muscle cars, for decades. Considering he has dozens of them, that’s believable. He would scoop up the rides from all over the country, fix whatever was wrong with them mechanically and cosmetically, then stash them in barns on his property. As the guy’s car collection grew, he just built more barns to house all the wonderful muscle cars.

This guy has a little bit of everything great from America’s automotive past, including Camaros, Trans Ams, Tri Fives, ‘Cudas, GTOs, Mustangs, Chevelles, Chargers, and more. For any muscle car enthusiast this would be like a kid walking into a candy shop. Unfortunately, the cars aren’t just up for grabs for nothing, but they sure are fun to look at.

The sheer breadth of the collection is really something to behold and as you can see in the video, once they put the cars on display it attracts quite the crowd. Check out the video to see all the wonderful rides on display.

    The infamous moose test has claimed another casualty. This time it's the Ford Mustang Mach-E AWD Long Range, which was tested in an electric four-way alongside the Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Skoda Enyaq iV (an electric utility vehicle closely related to the Volkswagen ID.4 that is sold in the United States). According to the Swedish testers at Teknikens Värld, Ford's electric car not only failed to hit the speed necessary for a passing grade, it didn't perform well at slower speeds, either.