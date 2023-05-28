Epic Theatres evacuated after multiple reports of an explosion, SJCSO says

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office responded to Epic Theatres in St. Augustine for multiple reports of an explosion inside an occupied movie theatre.

A significant law enforcement response was initiated, and it was determined three male subjects lit at least two ground-to-air fireworks inside an occupied theatre.

According to SJCSO, the subjects fled prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

No injuries were reported on scene, and minor damage was incurred to the theatre. The building was briefly evacuated and searched by law enforcement.

At approximately 7:20 pm, deputies located two juveniles lighting illegal fireworks in the area of Wildwood Drive and US1 South.

Law enforcement contacted two juveniles who were positively identified as the outstanding suspects from Epic Theatre. They were detained, and illegal fireworks, approximately 60 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were seized.

The suspects were arrested and charged with Arson, Disorderly Conduct, and Felony Possession of Marijuana. Law enforcement is still seeking the identity of the third subject involved.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: 15-year-old shot in Kingsland due to suspect attempting to scare her with gunfire for riding ATV

Read: FHP: Motorcyclist fatally ejected in Putnam County crash on State Road 20

Read: JSO: Altercation leads to shooting in Woodland Acres neighborhood, suspect aprehended

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.