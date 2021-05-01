Epic witness claims Apple's App Store profit reaches 78 percent

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Epic Games is using its lawsuit against Apple to accuse the iPhone maker of being particularly greedy. As The Verge reports, expert witness Eric Barns testified that Apple supposedly had an App Store operating margin of 77.8 percent in 2019, itself a hike from 74.9 percent in 2018. He also rejected Apple witness' claims that you couldn't practically calculate profit, pointing to info from the company's Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis group as evidence.

Apple unsurprisingly disagreed. The tech firm told The Verge the margin calculations are "simply" wrong and that it planned to fight the allegations at trial. The firm's own witness, Richard Schmalensee, claimed that Barnes was looking at one iOS ecosystem element that distorted the apparent operating margin. The real figure was "unremarkable," he said, adding that you couldn't study App Store profit without looking at the broader context of devices and services.

The company doesn't calculate profits and losses based on products and services, Schmalensee said.

There's no guarantee the court will accept Barnes' take. Apple's overall gross profit margin has typically been high relative to much of the industry, but never that high — it was 42.5 percent during the company's latest winter quarter. Apple has also tended to portray the App Store as a way to drive hardware sales rather than a money-maker in its own right.

The testimony nonetheless does more to explain how Epic will pursue its case against Apple as the court battle begins on May 3rd. The Fortnite creator not only wants to portray Apple as anti-competitive, but abusing its lock on iOS app distribution to reap massive profits.

    Energy exploration and production company Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) has redeemed its $500 million senior notes that were due in 2022. These notes had a 2.8% coupon rate. The move reduces Marathon’s annual interest expense by $14 million. Additionally, the company raised its quarterly dividend by about 30% to $0.04 per share. The dividend is payable on June 10 to investors of record on May 19. Marathon Oil Chairman, President, and CEO, Lee Tillman said, “We have swiftly followed through on our commitment to reduce our gross debt by at least $500 million in 2021, fully addressing our next significant debt maturity, and have also raised our quarterly base dividend by over 30%.” Tillman added, “These actions are fully consistent with our objective to both further enhance our investment-grade balance sheet and return an increasing amount of capital to shareholders.” (See Marathon Oil stock analysis on TipRanks) On April 20, Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Buy rating on the stock but did not assign any price target. Marathon Oil announced preliminary CFO expectations of $610 million to $630 million for 1Q. This was higher than consensus estimates of $540 million. Freeman commented, “The CFO beat on the quarter was largely due to strong price realizations in the U.S.” Overall consensus among analysts is that Marathon Oil is a Hold based on 4 Buys, 6 Holds, and 3 Sells. The average analyst price target of $12.24 implies 4.4% upside potential. Shares have gained about 100.5% over the past year. Related News: eBay’s 2Q Earnings Outlook Disappoints After 1Q Beat, Shares Drop 5.4% Teladoc Health Reports Mixed Results In 1Q; Shares Drop 5.5% Apple’s 2Q Sales Pop 54% As Services and Mac Revenue Booms; Shares Gain After-Hours More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Viasat Acquires Remaining 51% Stake In European JV Amazon Delivers A Blowout Quarter With Strong Sales; Shares Gain Arconic Purchases Group Annuity Contract From MassMutual, Reduces $1B Pension Obligation Twitter Reports Quarterly Beat As Ad Revenues Rise; Shares Slump On Weak 2Q Guidance

