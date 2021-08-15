'An epidemic in itself': Why billions of federal aid isn't making it to renters, landlords during pandemic

WASHINGTON — Shortly after New York City locked down at the start of the pandemic, business crumbled for Luis Caballero, a personal trainer in the Bronx.

Caballero, 36, lives with his nine-year-old daughter in a $2,185-a-month apartment. He lost 90% of his clients when the pandemic hit and was soon one of the estimated 6 million Americans unable to pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than one year later, Caballero is leading smaller workouts in an outdoor park and his housing situation has hardly improved.

Federal moratoriums on evictions – including a new targeted moratorium the Biden administration issued Aug. 3 – have protected Caballero from losing his home. But like millions of Americans, Caballero and his landlord have not received the emergency rental assistance that is available to them through a federal program administered by their state.

"It's just been crickets. I've been waiting on a response – and nothing," said Caballero, who, on top of his financial strains, has battled his landlord in court over his apartment's deteriorating conditions.

About $25 billion in federal money poured into states and cities in February to help renters unable to make payments amid the pandemic, followed by the March approval of another $21.55 billion in Biden's American Rescue Plan. Yet only $3 billion – or $6.5% – had been distributed to landlords and their tenants as of the end of June. That figure has increased substantially in the six weeks since, according to state officials, although not fast enough to meet the need. A full Treasury Department breakdown of July spending won't be clear until later this month.

Many states contracted third-party vendors to lead the programs, requiring lengthy procurement processes that delayed the initial rollout of money. Computer systems in several states malfunctioned, preventing renters from applying. Some states are forcing tenants to provide more documentation than required by federal law, which experts say has created unnecessary hurdles to get money out the door.

The Biden administration has urged states to work more quickly to get the money distributed. But the slow rollout has already had major ramifications for landlords who remain uncompensated and millions of renters who face an uncertain future if Biden’s new eviction moratorium doesn’t survive court challenges.

"I'm stuck between a rock and a hard place," said Caballero, who worries about restrictions on businesses getting renewed as a result of the rapid spread of the delta variant.

'It's not just tenants': Landlords also strained

To receive money from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program – first funded by Congress in December – tenants must apply in tandem with their landlords. The largest cities or counties in most states typically operate their own rental assistance programs in addition to those led by states.

Eligible renters, according to federal law, must have experienced a loss income from the pandemic, be at risk of losing their home and have a household income 80% or below the area's median income. The money typically goes straight to the landlord.

The snail's pace delivery of the rental assistance has put many renters at risk of losing their homes, said Ingrid Gould Ellen, a New York University professor who has studied emergency rental assistance programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of six renters is estimated to be behind on their rent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey.

"But it's not just tenants," Ellen said. "Many landlords – especially small mom-and-pop landlords – are also financially vulnerable. In the absence of financial assistance to cover back rent, such small landlords may need to cut back on repairs and maintenance or miss mortgage or property tax payments.”

Paula Cino, vice president for construction, development, and land use policy at the National Multifamily Housing Council, said many landlords have gone more than a year without rental income. She pointed to New York and California as places with "significant bottlenecks" where landlords have struggled to get their emergency aid.

"It's really creating an uncertainty and unpredictability that is reaching a breaking point for some in the industry," she said.

Delaying the rollout of funds, many states and cities had to hire third-party computer vendors to launch the program, seek legislative action, add staff or create systems from scratch to sort through an infusion of thousands.

"In the history of the country, there has never been a program of this scale that addresses the needs of individuals facing eviction," said Stuart Campbell, director of the Office of Community Services Programs at the Maryland Department of Housing and Development. "Virtually every state had to put the infrastructure in place to process that amount of money quickly and effectively."

But the stagnant pace isn't just a matter of manpower or getting vendors in place.

Several states have gone above what is required by federal law to force tenants to prove they meet the eligible income levels. In some states, including New York, the online portal set up to field applications has been a disaster with regular glitches kicking off users.

"We have helped hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people access (rental assistance) at this point, and we've had four approvals," said Jack Newton, director of the public benefits unit at Bronx Legal Services, which has worked to navigate tenants such as Caballero through the application process in New York.

Newton called the anxiety of tenants struggling to pay rent "an epidemic in itself" and worries that by the time money does arrive to those in need, they might have already lost their homes.

"It could be too late. The money could run out. The moratorium could end. All of those things are terrifying to me," he said.

Documentation in some states goes beyond what's required

Through June, 36 states had spent less than 10% of the federal funds they've received, even though the first infusion of funds came in February. States that have dispersed the least span both sides of the political spectrum and include both Republican and Democratic governors.

South Carolina, which had distributed just $37,000 to landlords and renters through June, has now awarded $3 million, according to Chris Winston, spokesman for the South Carolina State Housing and Finance and Development Authority. That's still just 1.1% of the $272 million South Carolina received in federal dollars for the program.

The South Carolina state legislature didn't take action to begin the program until April, delaying a formal launch until May, which meant applicants weren't accepted until June.

To pick up the pace, South Carolina removed two of the five documents that applicants were required to submit. But the state is still requiring income documentation, going beyond requirements from the Treasury Department, which on Aug. 4 released new guidelines that allow tenants to self-attest to their financial hardships in a single form to expedite the process. Eight thousand of the state's 10,000 applications have lacked property income documentation, far exceeding the 1,717 households that have received funds.

"There's always a tension between wanting to be good stewards of taxpayers' funds and making sure the people who need the help get the help," Winston said, adding the department is exploring ways to be more flexible.

Arkansas has distributed $3.9 million to landlords and renters, up from $600,000 through June, but still just 2.2% of the state's $174 million in federal emergency rental funds. Another $1.1 million was expected to go out this past week. Arkansas, like South Carolina, also launched its program in May after getting a vendor in place and still requires income documentation. The state has awarded funds to nearly 1,180 households out of 8,950 applications.

"We're doing everything that we can do move swiftly when we have the information that we need," said Mary Franklin, director of the division of county operations for the Arkansas Department of Human Services. "But we do want to make sure that there's program integrity involved in this process and that everyone who receives the assistance is eligible for the assistance."

Franklin said the department is considering whether the relaxed guidelines from the Treasury are appropriate for Arkansas.

New York at the center of the crisis

Nowhere has the emergency rental assistance program been more scrutinized than New York, which until July hadn't gotten any money to renters or landlords. The state now says it has distributed more than $100 million, all since July, representing 3.8% of its $2.6 billion federal allotment.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and other New York Democrats expressed "dire concern" over the lack of significant disbursements in an Aug. 5 letter. For nearly six hours last week at a special New York State Assembly committee meetings, state lawmakers grilled officials on the slow distribution of emergency rental funds.

Michael Hein, the commissioner of the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, pointed to special rules that New York put in place to prioritize its most vulnerable citizens including veterans and those who earn less than half of the area's median income. And unlike other states, New York's 17 largest cities, including New York City, consolidated their programs under the state's administration.

"We were playing catch-up from Day 1," Hein said, noting that 40 other states had already opened their programs by the time New York passed its budget in April. In July, New York announced a new "streamlined application process" that removed some required documents. Still, Hein said 38,000 applicants representing $460 million in payouts have received preliminary approval but the state lacks the signature of their landlord.

Then there's New York's' online portal for applicants to seek assistance, which has been regularly plagued by error messages. Until recently, there wasn't a "save and resume" function, meaning renters had to complete the cumbersome application process in one sitting.

Hein acknowledged the "significant challenges" with the system but insisted that the portal itself has never crashed; rather, users with certain browsers or older operating systems have ran into issues. Hein said New York will soon provide a new "status feature" that tells applicants where they are in the review process.

"We've been having things 'coming soon' for quite a long time," Steven Cymbrowitz, a New York assemblyman representing part of Brooklyn, shot back, drawing applause from housing advocates on hand. "I understand the frustration," Hein responded. "It's why we continue to work day in and day out to bring solutions to the table."

Applications lag in some places

Under federal rules, the Treasury Department can reallocate emergency funds that states and cities haven't spent by Sept. 30 to "high-performing jurisdictions" that have distributed at least 65% of their aid.

In a July 27 letter to states lagging behind in distributing rental assistance, Wally Adeyemo, deputy Treasury secretary, said the department understands it is "not an easy task" to develop the infrastructure to roll out funds but encouraged states to disperse funds "expeditiously."

"We are confident that any challenges associated with providing these funds are surmountable," Adeyemo said, reminding states of the Sept. 30 benchmark.

Leading all states in the amount of money delivered to landlords and renters by a wide margin is Texas, which had delivered $306 million through June and has now dispersed $665 million to nearly 110,000 households. It represents half of the state's initial federal allotment and 30% of its total $2.3 billion in federal aid. Only Virginia has distributed a greater share of the dollars received from the Treasury Department.

Bobby Wilkinson, executive director of the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, said Texas bypassed a traditional procurement process through a waiver by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. That allowed Texas to hire a vendor to oversee the program in February and launch a web site the same, months before many states. He said Texas tries to get payments out within a month, but many renters and landlords still expect the relief sooner. An additional 127,000 Texans have applied for assistance but not received assistance.

"I don't want to rest on our laurels. I'd like to improve our burn rate even more. But I feel for other states," he said. "It's tough. If you look at our numbers, they were low at the beginning. We struggled for the first couple months and then ramped up. I think everyone will get there."

Some states, particularly in the South, have experienced another problem: an apparent lack of demand that housing experts say doesn't reflect the actual need. In addition to South Carolina and Arkansas, which have both received 10,000 or fewer applications, Tennessee has seen about 200 applications a week.

"The reason not much money is going out is that not many applications are coming in," said Ralph Perrey, director of Tennessee Housing Development Agency. "(The demand) has not been there thus far."

Franklin, of the Arkansas Department of Human Services, said the state has turned to paid advertising and social media to promote the program and reached out to lawmakers, businesses and nonprofits.

"We know that the word is out there," Franklin said.

But Diane Yentel, president and chief executive officer of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, said in some communities, tenants and landlords don’t even know the funding is available.

“There’s not enough public education happening and not enough public awareness of the resources available and what people need to do in order to receive them,” she said.

Moratorium fight adds to urgency to get funds out

Tenants who are struggling to pay their rent got a reprieve earlier this month when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a targeted moratorium on evictions in areas hardest hit by COVID-19. The new directive, in effect until Oct. 3, bans evictions in counties with high rates of COVID-19 transmission.

The moratorium should give states and local governments enough time to get rental assistance to tenants and landlords who need it most, Yentel said.

“They need to use every second of it to get this money out,” she said. “There’s really no excuse.”

But more trouble could be ahead.

Although the Biden administration and housing advocates scored a victory Friday when a federal judge allowed the eviction moratorium to remain in place, an appeal is expected. A group of real estate entities had asked the judge to block its enforcement, arguing the CDC exceeded its authority by creating the targeted freeze.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich denied the request, even though she said the new moratorium is illegal. She said her “hands are tired,” though, by an appellate court’s earlier decision. Biden himself raised constitutionality concerns with the moratorium after the Supreme Court ruled in June that an extension must come from Congress.

A spike in evictions is likely to occur whenever the targeted freeze expires, said Ellen, the New York University professor.

“It’s hard to know how large it will be,” she said. “We don't know how many tenants will still owe back rent and how landlords will respond. There will likely be a lot of variation across places, depending on market conditions and how rapidly local governments are distributing funds.”

If successful, the legal challenge could mean that tenants who are behind on their rent could again face eviction. That would put pressure on states and local governments to get the funding out even faster.

“My concern is we may not even get the full 60 days,” Yentel said. “States and cities really need to be working overtime and nonstop to get this money out quickly.”

Contributing: Yue Stella Yu of The Tennessean. Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison and Michael Collins at @mcollinsNEWS.

