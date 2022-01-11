Epidemiologist discusses omicron’s severity and when it might peak

ABC News’ James Longman speaks to epidemiologist Dr. Jason Salemi about the omicron’s severity for the vaccinated and unvaccinated, its impact on children and when it might peak.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories