Epidemiologist Dr. Joel Moody Joins Revive Therapeutics as Medical and Clinical Advisor

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Joel Moody, MD, MPH, DTM&H, as a medical and clinical advisor to the Company to assist in the expansion of clinical studies in Canada and the clinical data analysis on the ongoing U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) Phase 3 clinical trial (the “Study”) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bucillamine in patients with mild-moderate COVID-19.



"We would like to welcome Dr. Moody as a medical and clinical advisor to our team and we look forward to his contributions in our ongoing FDA Phase 3 clinical study as well as expanding our COVID-19 studies in Canada," said Michael Frank, CEO of Revive. "Dr. Moody’s experience in clinical epidemiology, data analysis and research are key to our FDA Phase 3 study as we gather clinical data from patients enrolled.”

Dr. Moody stated: “I look forward to serving as a medical and clinical advisor to Revive for both their FDA Phase 3 study and their expansion initiatives in Canada for clinical studies in COVID-19.”

Dr. Joel Moody has over 15 years of experience in clinical research in oncology (breast and ovarian cancer), sickle cell disease, Human T-Lymphotrophic Virus, Types I and II, cholera, and tuberculosis. He brings international expert knowledge and experience in clinical and epidemiological studies. During his career, Joel has helped to launch and manage global phase I - IV clinical studies, including large scale morbid-mortality trials. Joel trained in oncology, tropical and infectious diseases, and internal medicine and completed fellowships at the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute in Mount Sinai Hospital/University of Toronto and the Instituto de Medicina Tropical "Alexander von Humboldt"/ Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia (Lima, Peru).

Story continues

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.



Revive is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare disorders, and it is prioritizing drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA such as Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of infectious diseases, with an initial focus on severe influenza and COVID-19. With its recent acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp., Revive is advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics in various diseases and disorders. Revive’s cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory diseases and the company was granted FDA orphan drug status designation for the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) to treat autoimmune hepatitis (liver disease) and to treat ischemia and reperfusion injury from organ transplantation. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com .

For more information, please contact:



Michael Frank

Chief Executive Officer

Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Tel: 1 888 901 0036

Email: mfrank@revivethera.com

Website: www.revivethera.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Cautionary Statement

This press release contains ‘forward-looking information’ within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Revive’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward looking information in this press release includes information with respect to the Offering, including the intended use of proceeds. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Revive at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and Revive is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Reference is made to the risk factors disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual MD&A for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, which has been filed on SEDAR and is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com .



