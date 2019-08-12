When Will Epigenomics AG (ETR:ECX) Breakeven?

Epigenomics AG's (ETR:ECX): Epigenomics AG, a cancer molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood-based diagnostic tests across multiple cancer indications with high medical needs in Europe, North America, and Asia. With the latest financial year loss of -€12.7m and a trailing-twelve month of -€14.3m, the €56m market-cap amplifies its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is ECX’s path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for ECX.

See our latest analysis for Epigenomics

ECX is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of €6.1m in 2022. So, ECX is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which ECX must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 65% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, ECX may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

XTRA:ECX Past and Future Earnings, August 12th 2019 More

I’m not going to go through company-specific developments for ECX given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that typically a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before I wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. ECX currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. ECX currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of ECX to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – ECX’s company page on Simply Wall St. I’ve also put together a list of pertinent factors you should further examine:

Historical Track Record: What has ECX's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Epigenomics’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.