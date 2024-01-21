Epilepsy community and resource center opens in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new community and resource center is officially open, as of Saturday in Luzerne County.

It will serve to help thousands of people across our region living with epilepsy.

28/22 News was live on Wyoming Avenue where they just had a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an open house for a brand new center that’s going to serve as the headquarters for anyone in our area who has been affected by epilepsy.

“My heart is really really warm with all the love and affection that are here to open the Michael P. Laughlin Center Community Resource Center,” said Mary Laughlin the resource coordinator.

Over 100 people gathered in Kingston on Saturday to cut the ribbon on this new center, because this building will be the home base for people living with epilepsy in our area.

Community helps a family spread AED awareness

“This place is for everybody. This is for our northeast community members and all the community members in our 18 counties to really feel like they have a place where they can be supported and connected to other people and feel like they’re at home here,” explained Rena Laughlin the president, and CEO of the epilepsy foundation of eastern PA.

The center is named after northeast PA resident Michael P. Laughlin and his mother is the northeast coordinator for the Epilepsy Foundation of eastern PA, she was at the ceremony to honor her son Saturday who passed away two years ago.

“My son had it when he was 20 when he contracted it through viral cephalitis from a mosquito and he lived with it for 22 years until he passed away in 2022 during a seizure,” added Mary.

The center will hold educational workshops, conferences support groups, and fundraisers. Plus, there will be a lot of different social programs, camps, and retreats.

“We are going to have activities like a movie night or something so the people can have social outings too because a lot of people don’t drive, and they’re isolated and we’re trying to reach out to them, we want to let people know we’re here and please come out and join the group and have some fun and just live your best life with epilepsy,” continued Mary.

The Michael P. Laughlin Center located in Kingston will help the over 100 people currently living in eastern PA who are affected by epilepsy.

“We were really good friends with Mike and just seeing how we can honor him in a kind of most special way, I just I mean this is just amazing and everything they do. the is just fantastic. we couldn’t be more proud,” added Erin Hanrahan a friend of Michael P. Laughlin.

According to the numbers, one in 26 people will develop epilepsy at some time in their lives.

There are 150,000 new cases of epilepsy diagnosed each year and over three million families are affected by epilepsy in the US.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.