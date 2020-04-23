NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The epinephrine market in APAC is anticipated to reach US$ 953.08 million in 2027 from US$ 486.79 million in 2019. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2020–2027.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887329/?utm_source=PRN







The epinephrine market is growing primarily due to increasing production of generic epinephrine and cheaper epinephrine products and government regulations such as approval of generic drug alternative to epinephrine autoinjectors in APAC.Factors such lack of availability of epinephrine drug are likely to restrain the growth of the market in the coming years.



However, the increasing R&D expenditure for growing pipeline of epinephrine is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the epinephrine market in APAC in the coming years.



Anaphylaxis is a severe, life threatening allergic reaction characterized by symptoms such as skin redness and itching, swallowing and breathing difficulties, wheezing, rapid breathing rate (tachypnoea), accelerated heart rate (tachycardia), and falling blood pressure.It may involve multiple systems of the human body.



Anaphylaxis is caused by exposure to an allergen (foods, insect stings, or medicines) that is recognized as a non-self by a human body.



The incidence of anaphylaxis is increasing; more than 1 billion people worldwide suffered from respiratory diseases in 2018—asthma to which is a major contributor, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).The top 3 countries for both asthma incidence and prevalence in Asia were India, China, and Indonesia, driven largely by population size— nearly half (48%) of the estimated O3 attributable, the leading cause of air pollution causing infections and allergies, and over half (56%) of hospitalizations due to asthma were recorded in Southeast Asia (including India), and Western Pacific regions (includes China).



Global burden of disease data analysis revealed more than 1 million premature deaths attributable to ambient air pollution in 2015 in India.More than 1 million additional deaths can be attributed to household air pollution.



The Asia Pacific Association of Allergy, Asthma and Clinical Immunology (APAAACI) plans to build a consortium and calls to action for the health and environmental global bodies and national authorities to address this major threat to human health.Anaphylaxis requires immediate medical treatment, and it can turn lethal if not treated properly.



Therefore, the demand for epinephrine is expected to increase during the forecast period.



In 2019, the auto-injectors segment accounted for the largest market share in the epinephrine market in Asia Pacific.Epinephrine auto-injectors are measured dosages used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions.



The epinephrine auto-injectors can be self-administered. The auto-injectors segment is also estimated to mark the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing development of this segment resulting in the growth of the market in near future.



In 2019, the anaphylaxis segment held the most significant share of the epinephrine market, by application.This segment is also anticipated to hold a considerable portion of the market by 2027 owing to the need for treatment of anaphylaxis and other allergies in people.



The segment is also anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.



A few significant secondary sources for epinephrine included in the report are World Health Organization (WHO); Food and Drug Administration (FDA); Food Allergy Research & Education; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); and Asia Pacific Association of Allergy, Asthma, and Clinical Immunology (APAAACI).



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887329/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-epinephrine-market-in-apac-is-anticipated-to-reach-us-953-08-million-in-2027-from-us-486-79-million-in-2019--301045524.html

SOURCE Reportlinker