EpiPen Makers Agree to Pay $264 Million Settlement in Lawsuit Over Their Price Hikes

Julie Mazziotta
·2 min read
Epi Pen
Epi Pen

Daniel Acker/Getty Images EpiPens

The makers of EpiPens agreed to pay $264 million to settle a class action lawsuit alleging that they had created a scheme to monopolize the market for epinephrine auto-injectors, a life-saving medication for people having severe allergic reactions.

The proposed settlement would end an ongoing lawsuit against Viatris Inc. (formerly Mylan), the makers of EpiPen, that began in 2016 after public outrage over the company's decision to raise the list price for a two-pack of EpiPens from $100 to $600.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit were made up of consumers, insurance companies and other groups that said Viatris Inc. was "unlawfully exercising its monopoly power" by steeply raising the price of EpiPens and blocking out competition from generic versions of the medication.

"Were the price increases attributable to market conditions, increases in manufacturing costs or shortages in the supply of epinephrine?" the complaint said, according to The New York Times. "Absolutely not. They were driven solely by unaccountable executives and companies who sought to profit off of human misery and fear."

The plaintiffs sought $1 billion in damages, but last year, a judge had dismissed most of their case, Reuters reported. This settlement, which is still waiting on a judge's approval, will not include any admission of liability, Viatris said.

Pfizer, which manufactures the EpiPens, was also named in the lawsuit and agreed last year to a $345 million settlement.

RELATED VIDEO: EpiPen Maker Under Fire After Hiking Price of Live-Saving Injector to $600

After the outrage over the price hike in 2016, several companies created EpiPen substitutions and the Food and Drug Administration approved the first generic alternative, but EpiPen had name-brand recognition.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the time, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, whose daughter has a severe nut allergy and needs an EpiPen, said that the change in price was "outrageous."

"If you look at the facts here, when Mylan controls 85 percent of the market, to quote Bloomberg News, and they had this monopoly power drop in their laps and they went for it – that's what I see," she said in 2016. "They say they've made some improvements, but there's no way their improvements should be five times more the value of the item itself."

"This is so outrageous, and parents and patients are supposed to be buying this every year because it expires," she continued. "So you're asking all of 3.6 million — that's how many prescriptions are written each year — families to just keep this on hand, probably not use it, and then pay escalating prices each year. And that's what's pissing people off."

