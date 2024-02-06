Episcopal priest in Oakwood facing allegations, disciplinary process

Feb. 5—An Oakwood clergyman, who has faced previous allegations of domestic abuse, will be going before a hearing panel within the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Ohio as part of a disciplinary process.

Allegations of domestic abuse were made against Daniel W. McClain of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Oakwood in May 2022 by his then-wife in a complaint sent to the diocese.

He was placed on paid administrative leave at that time before eventually returning to his role at St. Paul's. Earlier this week, the diocese posted another complaint involving an investigation of McClain's alleged behavior as the rector-elect of St. Paul's, saying the disciplinary matter would be advancing to a hearing panel within the Episcopal Church.

The complaint includes allegations of nepotism, cronyism, retaliation against other church members who did not go along with McClain's decisions, and a lack of adherence to COVID-19 protocols made against McClain, along with reiterations of claims involving his now ex-wife.

The disciplinary "process is always to promote healing, repentance, forgiveness, restitution, justice, amendment of life, and reconciliation," said Rt. Rev. Bavi Edna (Nedi) Rivera, assisting bishop at the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Ohio.

"As this matter unfolds, I ask that you join me in praying for everyone involved, and especially for the people of St. Paul's, Oakwood, where the Rev. Dr. McClain is rector-elect, and for the McClain family," Rivera said in a letter to church members.

The domestic situation involving McClain were detailed in the complaint written by Steven J. Ellcessor, church attorney for the Diocese of Southern Ohio, who outlined the offenses alleged against McClain.

McClain's then-wife made allegations of domestic abuse in 2022 to the diocese, which she later recanted in January 2023 during a period of attempted reconciliation with McClain, the complaint says. She later said McClain had pressured her into saying the allegations were false, and now alleges the domestic abuse did occur.

The abuse allegations are not what's at issue, though, Ellcessor said. It is her allegation that McClain manipulated her into writing those emails by falsely claiming to be interested in reconciliation is what the church says is relevant.

In addition to alleged complaints of McClain's "manipulative" behavior and "acts of petty vindictiveness," the diocese's complaint against McClain also says church finances have suffered under his leadership.

Prior to McClain's arrival, St. Paul's Episcopal Church recorded a "plate and pledge income" of approximately $506,000 in 2019.

That income steadily decreased after McClain was called to be priest-in-charge at St. Paul's in September 2020, coming from previous postings in Williamsburg, Virginia, and Baltimore, Maryland. In 2022, the plate and pledge income was recorded as approximately $458,000. In 2023, the income was projected to be $291,000, with a deficit of $215,662.

The president of the hearing panel and the church attorney, Ellcessor, will determine the timeline of disciplinary process.

McClain and other church leaders did not respond to requests for comment. McClain could potentially be removed from his role at St. Paul's as a result of these proceedings.