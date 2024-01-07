EPISD announces delayed start Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inclement weather, including possible snow flurries on Monday, Jan. 8, here’s the list of reported closures or delays around the Borderland.

El Paso Independent School District

All EPISD campuses and offices will be on a two-hour delay Monday, Jan. 8. During this delay, all transportation and meal schedules will be adjusted accordingly.

Morning activities, including athletics and fine arts, have been canceled. Morning access to Extended Day Learning Centers and Pre-K morning activities will not be available but will resume in the afternoon.

CCTE students attending in the morning will report to their home campuses, while afternoon CCTE classes will be held as normal.

Coronado High School teachers and staff will also be on a two-hour delay. Coronado High School students will return to classes on Wednesday, January 10th, as previously communicated.

Additionally, breakfast will be available at all campuses when students arrive for the delayed start.

