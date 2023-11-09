EPISD investigating gun left by security guard in bathroom at Moreno Elementary School

An investigation is being conducted after an armored truck service security guard "inadvertently" left his gun in the bathroom of a Central El Paso elementary school, El Paso Independent School District officials said.

A gun was found about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, in a "faculty-only secure bathroom" at Moreno Elementary School, 2300 San Diego Ave., El Paso Independent School District officials said.

The gun belonged to a security guard working for an armored truck service. The security guard "inadvertently left the weapon behind in the bathroom," officials said.

"The firearm was discovered minutes after the guard exited the bathroom," officials said.

The incident is under investigation by the El Paso Independent School District Police Department and local authorities, officials said. The armed security company is cooperating fully with the district's investigation, officials added.

"The safety and security of our students and staff remain our top priority, and we will take all necessary steps to ensure a safe and secure learning environment for everyone at Moreno Elementary School," district officials said in a statement.

No details were released on why the armored truck security guard was on campus in a restricted area.

