EPISD moves forward with termination of employee accused of kidnapping, sexual assault

El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted 6-0 to terminate Jeffery Steven Clay at a board meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Clay, 50, of Anthony, New Mexico, has been accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a female victim, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Mexico said.

He was arrested Nov. 10 after being indicted on one count each of kidnapping and transportation for illegal sexual activity, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Clay will remain in custody pending his initial appearance and detention hearing, a news release said.

Clay previously worked for the EPISD in various roles, including as a principal. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has worked for more than 28 years at the EPISD, with previous positions including two years as principal at a K-8 intermediate school, nearly two years as a principal at a pre-K-5 elementary school, two years and two months as an assistant principal and slightly more than six years as an elementary school teacher.

According to the indictment and other court records, on Aug. 4, 2021, Clay allegedly offered a ride to a female identified as "Jane Doe" near Yandell Drive in El Paso.

She asked Clay to take her to a friend's home in El Paso. He agreed, but instead of taking her to the friend's house, he is accused of driving her out of El Paso to his residence in Anthony. Clay never asked her if she wanted to go to his home, and she never agreed to go anywhere with him beside her friend's house in El Paso, officials said in the news release.

After arriving at his home, Clay allegedly attempted to kiss her, the news release said.

After she rebuffed him, Clay allegedly struck her in the face and handcuffed her as she tried to resist. Clay is accused of then taking her to a bedroom in his house, where he punched her in the face multiple times and sexually assaulted her while she remained handcuffed, crying and repeatedly asking him to stop, authorities said.

Afterward, authorities say Clay drove her away from his home toward El Paso. While the vehicle was stopped at a traffic light, she escaped from the vehicle and ran to a nearby convenience store, where she asked for help. A store clerk helped her call 911.

The FBI is seeking other potential victims in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or to go online to tips.fbi.gov.

