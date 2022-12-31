Like an episode of 'Cops'; police chase ends with crash into a Des Moines home

A police chase ended when a police car smashed a pickup truck into a home in the Beaverdale neighborhood in Des Moines Friday afternoon, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

The incident began when an officer tried to pull over the driver of a pickup truck because the license plate did not match the vehicle. The driver originally stopped for the officer, but then drove away, police said.

The chase then reached speeds of 80 mph in the 35 mph streets, and ended at 44th Street and Ovid Avenue when police tried to get in front of the vehicle in an attempt to get the driver to abruptly stop. The suspect allegedly attempted to drive off when the officer hit the pickup, pushing it against the house.

Jessica Chappelle, 53, who lives across from the house, told the Des Moines Register she heard tires screeching Friday afternoon and opened her window blinds to see what was happening. Then, she saw the crash as the vehicle hit her neighbor's house.

"He puts his car into reverse and squeals his tires so bad that this huge waft of smoke pours out and came into my porch through the windows," Chapelle said. "I couldn't see anything because the smoke was so bad . . . This is stuff that you only see on episode of 'Cops' or 'Law and Order.'"

The driver was transported to the hospital and later taken into custody, police said. He was charged with driving while barred and with speeding 25 mph above the speed limit. According to court documents, the driver had previously pleaded guilty to driving while barred four times since 2019, and faces additional charges of driving while barred from August 2022.

Nina Baker is a news reporter at the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at NBaker@gannett.com or on Twitter @Nina_M_Baker.

