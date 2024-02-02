'Epitome of humble and kind' Pulaski student Jeremy Stroik named Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Student of the Week

The first Milwaukee Student of the Week contest came down to two main candidates, both in 12th grade: Jeremy Stroik of Casimir Pulaski High School and Marisa Mia D'Amico of Cedarburg High School. Together they took in 4,759 votes, or 80% of the total.

Jeremy came out ahead. He was nominated by his English teacher, who called him "the epitome of humble and kind."

Jeremy Stroik, Casimir Pulaski High School, grade 12

Jeremy received 2,864 votes, or 48% of the total 5,941 votes.

His teacher Bridget Spoerri wrote in a long submission about why Jeremy should be chosen, saying:

"Jeremy is an amazing communicator, critical thinker, advocate and friend. A fully enrolled International Baccalaureate diploma candidate, Jeremy is in his second year of a full advanced-level coursework and excels in every subject area. You wouldn't know how hard he works, however, because he is the epitome of humble and kind. Though it is easy and common to highlight his strengths and successes as a teacher, you don't find him boasting on behalf of himself. Jeremy is a fierce friend and advocate; no one feels unwelcome when he is around. Always considerate, he intentionally advocates for and holds space for the needs and identities of others. He is active in my after school club, CAS, which focuses on community service and planning and executing events around the school to build school culture. If Jeremy finds himself with spare time, he uses it wisely. I often catch him studying vocabulary terms for his science class, or he will ask his current teacher if they have any organizing jobs or bulletin boards to help create. It's not often someone still brings in a birthday treat for their classmates in high school, but Jeremy brought each student and teacher a cupcake, and even saved one for his little sister!"

